For the last few days, quite a few videos on social media have started the speculation if the Pakistan Cricket Ground (PCB) is prepared enough regarding their stadiums’ upgradation process to host the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 09.

But the Pakistan board announced on Jan 08, (Wednesday) that the preparations for the ICC event have been going in full swing, with the upgradation work of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi nearing completion to host the tournament matches.

In a regular update of the event, the PCB assured the fans, spectators, and the media that all the work was progressing on schedule and would be completed before or around the given deadlines. With the advanced set of preparations for the two stadiums, the board has decided to change the tri-nation ODI series to these two venues.

The series, involving South Africa, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan. It will start from February 05.

“This decision reflects the PCB’s confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike. Further details regarding the series will be shared in due course.” The statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been issued.

Pakistan relocates tri-series in Karachi and Lahore

The spectator capacity at the Gaddafi Stadium has been increased to 35000 with the installment of the new chair throughout the venue. The 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance the broadcast, which has ensured superior viewing quality for the fans worldwide.

To further elevate the spectator experience two giant digital replay screens, in a measurement of 80×30 square feet and 22×35 square feet, will be installed next week. The stadium is set to be inaugurated in the next week of January.

“A brand-new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure has also been created, which will be operational by January 25. The iconic stadium is set to provide an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders.” The Pakistan Cricket Board highlighted.

The National Stadium in Karachi has been enhanced with the creation of new players’ and officials’ hospitality enclosure at the University End. The Champions Trophy will ensure that the national players of Pakistan and the other cricketing nations will be enjoying the infrastructure.

“To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.” The statement addressed.

The Rawalpindi Stadium is also undergoing some minor touch-ups for the installation of 10,000 new chairs and two digital replay screens. In the upgrade process, PCB curators, under the supervision of Tony Hemming, have also maintained the health of the playing surface to keep it protected and fresh.

“The PCB is fully committed to ensuring that all venues are ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other international matches. With over 250 workers laboring day and night to meet the 25 January deadline, the PCB is confident that the upgrades will elevate the fan experience and uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a premier cricketing destination.” The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed.

The very first game of the event will be between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, while Lahore will host the second semifinal.