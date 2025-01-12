Jasprit Bumrah has given the Indian team a huge blow as the pacer was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage matches. Notably, Bumrah had suffered a back injury during the fifth and final Test in Sydney and couldn’t bowl more than 10 overs in first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah will now travel to Bengaluru to attend the National Cricket Academy, where he will be watched and start to heal. According to information obtained, the national selectors have a clear picture of the fast bowler and are currently debating where he will play in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

According to information obtained, the selectors are debating whether to include Jasprit on the tournament’s reserve roster or in the squad of 15. With time until February 12, the BCCI will soon name the preliminary squad. This will enable them to keep a careful eye on Bumrah’s fitness.

NCA will monitor his recovery; Jasprit Bumrah to miss group stage matches in CT 2025

Jasprit Bumrah will be healthy by the beginning of March, according to a source familiar with the situation. He acknowledged that the fast bowler’s back is swollen, but added that the pacer will also be participating in practice matches prior to returning.

“He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So, the NCA will monitor his recovery, and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organized to check his match fitness,” said the source to Indian Express.

As a result, Bumrah will not play for the India Team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. It is uncertain whether Rohit Sharma will participate in the final game for the team captained by Sharma against New Zealand on March 2.

Bumrah sustained a back injury in 2024–25 while competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the most recent Test, he was removed from the field after just bowling 10 overs in the first innings due to back issues. The second innings saw him not come back to bowl.

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury concerns

Bumrah has previously experienced back problems. He missed almost 11 months of cricket from September 2022 to August 2023 due to surgery. In the T20I series against Ireland, he returned.

In order to avoid the strike bowler overworking himself, the management of the Indian team has been aware of his workload. Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test match against England in Ranchi at the start of last year. He was rested for the third and final Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai so that he would be healthy for the Test series in Australia.

Bumrah bowled 151.2 overs at a strike rate of 28.3 and an average of 13.06 in five Test matches played in Australia. He also took over as interim captain for the first Test match in Perth in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Bumrah also captained the squad when Rohit decided not to play in the last Test match in Sydney.

Also Read: BCCI Takes U-turn On KL Rahul’s Selection For Home ODI And T20I Series vs England