Jasprit Bumrah was named captain as Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its Test team of the year 2024. The list features only two Indian players and Bumrah is one of them, while Australia’s own captain Pat Cummins was snubbed.

Cricket Australia picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as their opener based on his performance in Tests. The opener scored 1,478 runs at 54.74 in 15 games, with three centuries and a best of 214. He finished the year as India’s best run scorer in Tests.

England’s Ben Duckett was chosen as his co-opener. The southpaw had another outstanding year, scoring 1,149 runs at 37.06 in 17 games, including two centuries and the top score of 153 in India.

Joe Root was ranked third in CA’s Test Team of the Year. He blasted 1,556 runs at 55.57 in the 17 games that he participated, in addition to 6 tons with the best of 262, which came in Pakistan. Apart from this, he also picked 11 wickets.

Harry Brook named in middle order of CA’s Test team of year 2024

Rachin Ravindra was at No.4, scoring 984 runs at 42.78 with two centuries, one of which came in India as he helped his team sweep India at home.

Harry Brook and Kamindu Mendis followed him. The English batsman scored 1,100 runs at 55.00, including four centuries, one of which was a triple century. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan batsman scored 1,049 runs at 74.92, including five hundreds.

Alex Carey has been appointed the team’s keeper-batter in recognition of his heroics with the bat and gloves. He scored 440 runs at 33.84, including three fifties, and he also took 46 wickets, 42 of which were catches and four of which were stumpings.

Jasprit Bumrah named captain and leads CA Test Team’s pace attack

Jasprit Bumrah has been selected captain of the team. The pacer took 71 wickets in Tests in 2024, the most by any bowler that year. In addition, he made five field goals in 13 games.

Matt Henry and Josh Hazlewood are the remaining two pacers on the team. Both had outstanding ball skills and contributed to their sides’ victories. The Kiwi pacer picked up 48 wickets at 18.58 in 9 games, while Hazlewood took 35 wickets at 13.60 in 15 games.

Along with the pacers, Keshav Maharaj has been selected as the team’s spinner. The South Africa National Cricket Team player took 35 wickets for 19.20.

Cricket Australia’s Test Team of the Year 2024:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey (Wk), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Josh Hazlewood, Keshav Maharaj

What a year from this XI including Jasprit Bumrah who leads the side 🙌 Full story: https://t.co/zM0nfiRxz9 pic.twitter.com/cn8Zu7zlxw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2024

