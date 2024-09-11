Jasprit Bumrah has chosen his five-a-side football team comprising of cricketers and shocking left out Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t played any cricket since the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament for his excellent performance with the ball in the tournament. He picked 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and helped his team end the title drought and win the first-ever ICC title after 2013.

Since then, he has been rested and has missed the tour of Sri Lanka and the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament.

However, Bumrah will return to action when Bangladesh comes calling for a two-Test series in India. The first Test will be played in Chennai from September 19, while the second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27 onwards.

The Rohit Sharma-led side leads the WTC points table, with Bangladesh in fourth place.

Bumrah will be highly important for the team in the Test series against Bangladesh. He last represented India in Tests against England. The fast bowler oozed class with the ball and was one of the series’ leading wicket-takers.

Rohit Sharma left out of Jasprit Bumrah’s 5-a-side football team

The elite pacer went on to select three players from Team India, including himself, as well as two from England’s national cricket team.

Jasprit Bumrah’s first choice was MS Dhoni, the former India National Cricket Team captain. After that, he named Virat Kohli as well as himself. Kohli and Dhoni are decent football players, as seen by their performances in warm-up games.

Indian sportsmen also competed in charity football tournaments, with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni standing out. They are also regarded as among the greatest Indian cricketers due to the quality of their performances for the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah also picked Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad as the last two players in his five-a-side football team with cricketers. The English duo also are decent football players as they often have been seen warming up and showing their skills.

Here’s Jasprit Bumrah picks his five-a-side football team with cricketers while talking to ISL: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad and Jasprit Bumrah

Here is the video:

