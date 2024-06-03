Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling in the powerplay will be an asset for India in their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan feels former India pacer Sreesanth. India and Pakistan will clash in the event on June 9 in Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York.

India leads the T20 World Cup 6-1 after seven matches, including a bowl out win in 2007. India had not lost a World Cup match to their arch-rivals, whether in the 50-over or T20 formats, until 2021, when Pakistan ended that streak with a 10-wicket victory in Dubai.

However, Team India produced a brilliant performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of 90,000 plus fans at the MCG in Melbourne, as Virat Kohli powered India to a spectacular win.

Sreesanth said Rohit Sharma needs Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the first over of the Pakistan innings. He suggested that if any of the Pakistani batsmen began to dominate, it would make the match challenging for India.

“It will be worth seeing who is putting the new ball. If Arshdeep bowl the first over who made him struggle, We have seen their weakness before. When they start attacking, if they don’t stop the runs, they will knock out a lot of bowlers. I think if we don’t get the wickets in the powerplay, the match between Pakistan and India will be very tough. I think on 9th June, India needs to pick a wicket in the first over,” Sreesanth told Star Sports.

The T20 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan is set for June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Jasprit Bumrah, please finish Rizwan and Babar first- Sreesanth

Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead India’s pace assault in the showpiece tournament. He recently competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, representing the Mumbai Indians. In 13 matches, he took 20 wickets.

Bumrah had missed the T20 World Cup 2022 owing to his back surgery and India bowled with Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Mohammad Shami accompanying them.

“I want Bumrah to come first and bowl the first over. We have heard that who will take the new ball, but I think if you are watching Bumrah, please finish Rizwan and Babar first,” Sreesanth further stated.

India’s most recent encounter with Pakistan occurred in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they crushed the Men in Green, winning by seven wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

