In the last few T20 World Cups, Virat Kohli has shouldered India’s batting and has captured the attention to help India do well. Even going into this edition of the competition, all eyes will be on him during this edition of the tournament, which is underway in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The USA brutally started the season with a thumping seven-wicket win over the Canada team, in a 195-run chase. The WI too, after a shaky and nervy start in the 137-run chase against the Papua New Guinea (PNG) held their nerve for a five-wicket victory.

The Namibia and Oman displayed the first close encounter of the competition, where the latter’s fantastic bowling in Barbados during a 109-run defense carried the game into a super-over. But David Wiese’s superb bowling and batting in that one and final-over affair was enough for Namibia to begin the tournament with a win.

Yuvraj Singh Picks Virat Kohli to finish the tournament as the leading run-getter

The batting superstar of world cricket, Virat Kohli is already the highest scorer in the history of the tournament with 1141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with the help of 14 fifties, and a best score of uneaten 89-runs.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Impossible For Virat Kohli Batting At 3 Because…’ – Sanjay Manjrekar

Kohli was also the leading run-scorer of the last season’s world cup, with 296 runs in six innings, at an average of 98.66, and a strike rate of 136.40, with a best score of unbeaten 82-runs against Pakistan, besides celebrating four half-centuries.

The legendary all-rounder of Indian Cricket, Yuvraj Singh wants Rohit Sharma-led India team to play at their own strength during the tournament as the format could be really challenging, even against unknown oppositions.

Yuvraj Singh was a crucial member of the team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, as he holds the record of smashing Stuart Broad for six sixes in an overs. The left-handed batter has backed India to end their ICC trophy drought which has been active for more than a decade.

‘I just feel that we played the World Cup 2007 final and we’ve been the qualifying semis and I think it’s just a matter of time. I believe we have the self-belief of winning big tournaments. I think if India believes and backs themselves and play to their own strengths, I’m sure they’ll go all the way. And that’s what I believe in,” Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed during the opening of the Fan Park in New York.

Yuvi also predicted that Australia won’t reach the finals, as he picked India, West Indies and Pakistan for the final two spots in the tournament.

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Wants Virat Kohli To Achieve This Feat In Australia When India Travels For Test Series Later This Year

I’m hoping India, probably West Indies. Pakistan 3, and no Australians (laughs),’’ The former India batter responded.

The Punjab-born also feels that Rishabh Pant, the dynamic wicket-keeper batter for India, will be the ‘Player to watch out for’ during the course of the competition.

‘I am looking forward to the return of Rishabh, he is coming back from a massive injury. And leading run-getter seems like Virat Kohli, he’s had a very good IPL,’’ Yuvraj Singh concluded.

India will kick off their tournament against Ireland on June 05, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York. Virat Kohli will be in action after missing India’s only warm up game against Bangladesh.