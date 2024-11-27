A superb effort across two innings with the standing Indian Test captain, Jasprit Bumrah, taking eight wickets in the opening game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 has pushed them up in the ICC rankings of the bowlers. The pacer has obtained a new career-best rating and regained his top place in the table.

The Ahmedabad-born collected eight wickets in the contest, which saw India registering an impressive 295-run victory in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, besides the bowler winning the ‘Player of the Match’ award. He overtook the South Africa pacer, Kagiso Rabada, and the Australia pacer, Josh Hazlewood, in the ICC Test rankings.

The veteran first rose to the top in February with the help of a nine-wicket haul against England and returned to the premier position with another decent contribution against Bangladesh. His teammate, Mohammad Siraj, has also made some ground, improving three places to reach 25th in the ICC rankings thanks to his five scalps at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

It’s quite surprising that the veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was out of the team for the respective red-ball game and didn’t put up a great contribution, has gone past Pat Cummins. Outside the top ten, there is a trio of the West Indies pacers on the rise.

The medium pacer, Jayden Seales has gone up three spots to 11th, while the veteran Caribbean pacer, Kemar Roach, who had an excellent time with the ball at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh, went up by four places to 17th, while the expressive fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, was rewarded with three steps up.

The three fast bowlers combined for 14 wickets during the victory for the West Indies, while the Bangladesh pacer, Taskin Ahmed, claimed 16 places to move up to 51st following his six-wicket hauls in the second innings of the same encounter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal claims second spot in ICC rankings; Virat Kohli returns among top 15

In the ICC rankings of the batting department, the former England batter and captain, Joe Root, holds the healthy lead at the top, but he has been challenged by the new member of the list in the form of the young left-handed opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who celebrated a cracking 161-run knock in the second innings of the Perth Test.

Jaiswal helped the tourists in swinging the game in their favor and gained two places to move to second on the rankings for the Test batters as a result while he has also gained a new career-best rating of 825, standing 78 rating points behind Root.

The left-handed explosive batter, Travis Head, has gone up three places to claim the 10th spot following his second-innings knock of 89 in 101 balls in Perth. The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has improved nine spots to 13th as he celebrated his 30th red-ball century in the second innings of the game.

India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin remain in the top two rankings for the Test all-rounders in the ICC list despite none of them featuring in the Perth Test. The stand-in leader for Bangladesh for the Antigua Test, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has improved three places to reach three after solid contributions with both the bat and ball.

In the white-ball format, the hard-hitting opener of Pakistan, Saim Ayub, has entered the top ten rankings with his quickfire unbeaten century against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the first two games of the series, has lost his No. 1 ICC spot to the Afghanistan leg-spinner, Rashid Khan.