Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence on the catastrophe that happened after Mumbai Indians (MI) named Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024 dethroning five-time trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

While Hardik Pandya’s return to the MI fold was wildly celebrated by franchise fandom, the celebrations turned sour after Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Throughout the league’s 2024 season, Hardik was continuously booed by the franchise’s fans at their home field, the Wankhede Stadium. It also had an impact on his performance, as MI ended last in the table with only four wins in 14 games.

However, Hardik Pandya rose up from the hate he got and performed amazingly well as India won the T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah has finally opened up on the all-rounder’s struggles with fan opposition and his stunning comeback in the T20 World Cup.

“We understand (that) we live in a country where emotion is really the talking point. It’s an emotion-driven country. We understand that fans do get emotional, and players are also emotional. It does affect that you’re an India player, and you’re playing in India, and your own fans are speaking that about you. But it is the way it is. You’ve got to take it on your chin. How can you go out there and stop people?

If you start focussing on yourself, you try to shut that door. It’s not that simple saying ‘just don’t focus on it.’ They’re screaming, and you can hear it, but then, the inner circle helps you. We, as a team, don’t encourage that, we don’t promote that, we don’t think that is warranted.

Now, the world can think what they want to. We as a team were talking to him, if he needed support, his family will always be there. Certain things are beyond your control. If it happens, it happens,” Bumrah told Indian Express.

Hardik Pandya took 10 wickets and made 140 plus runs including one fifty in T20 World Cup 2024.

People started singing praises of Hardik Pandya after T20 World Cup win- Jasprit Bumrah

The great Indian fast bowler stated that the narrative surrounding Hardik has completely altered following his outstanding performances in the T20 World Cup. He also warned the all-rounder that one loss would be enough to turn things around.

“Now, that narrative has changed since we won the World Cup. You cannot take it seriously. Because, again, the people are singing praises. It doesn’t mean it’s the be-all and the end-all. A few days later, if we lose another game, the narrative can change. You understand it is how it is.

You understand it now, because we play a sport that is so popular, every sportsman will go through these things. In football, you see fans booing the best players in the world. This is a part of the sportsman’s journey, things will happen that are not great, sometimes, it might not be fair also, but it is the way it is.

We have had a great life, we’re doing good things in our sport and for ourselves. All these challenges will come, but it will be better if you take it in the right manner,” said Bumrah.

Hardik will be seen in action in Sri Lanka T20Is, while Bumrah has been rested for the Sri Lanka tour.

Also Read: IPL Owners Seek Salary Cap Increase to INR 140 Crores