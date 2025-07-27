India head coach Gautam Gambhir has given an update on Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the fifth and final Test against England.

Team India have kept the series alive by securing a stunning draw in the recently-concluded fourth Test at Old Trafford Manchester. Batting first, India scored 358 runs in the first innings before England piled up 669 runs to take a huge lead of 311 runs.

With more than 150 overs remaining in the match, India had their back against the wall. However, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored centuries while KL Rahul scored 90 as India secured a memorable draw. India were on 425/4 when both the teams agreed on a draw.

The last match of the series is scheduled to get underway on Thursday (July 31). Ahead of the crucial match, the focus is once again on Jasprit Bumrah. Recent reports suggest that the pacer was set to play only three Tests in the series as a part of his workload management.

He has already played three Tests and it will be now interesting to see whether he will play the upcoming Test or not. And it looks like even the team-management is not sure of his participation in the fifth match. Speaking at the post-match press-conference, Gautam Gambhir said that the team-management is yet to take a final call on Bumrah’s participation in the match.

“No decision has been made if Jasprit Bumrah will be playing the last Test Match or not,” said Gambhir.

A Test to forget for Jasprit Bumrah:

While Team India ended the match in a memorable fashion, the same cannot be said about Jasprit Bumrah. The India pace spearhead had a forgettable outing in the match as he struggled to make an impact with the ball. During the match, he also achieved a dubious personal record that ended his 47-Test streak.

For the first time in his Test career, the right-arm pacer conceded 100 or more runs in a Test match. As England’s batsmen scored big, Bumrah ended up giving away 112 runs for 2 wickets in the first innings.