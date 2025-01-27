Indian cricket has held its breath over the fitness issues of the premier pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who injured his back during the first innings of the fifth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia. He finished the Test series as the leading wicket-taker with the help of 32 scalps in nine innings at an average of around 14 with the help of three five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah led India during the opening Test of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the absence of Rohit Sharma and enjoyed a 295-run victory thanks to his eight wickets in the clash, which helped him earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award. The Ahmedabad-born again led the national side at the SCG when Rohit decided to ‘opt-out’ of the encounter due to a lack of runs.

The Gujarat bowler is expected to play a huge role for the blue brigade during the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is just three weeks to go. They will face Bangladesh in the event opener at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20.

Jasprit Bumrah contributed immensely to India during the last two ICC tournaments. During the T20 World Cup 2024, he was the second leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in eight innings at an average of 8.26 and a strike rate of nearly 12 with an economy rate of 4.17 thanks to his best bowling figure of 3/7 in an innings. They claimed the title for the second time to end their drought of an ICC trophy for nearly 11 years.

Jasprit Bumrah’s future is connected with a New Zealand doctor’s medical report

The 31-year-old was also in superb touch during his home ODI World Cup in 2023, finishing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in 11 innings at an average of 18.65 with a strike rate of 27.55 and an economy rate of 4.06 with the best bowling figure of 4/39 in an innings.

It is expected to be assessed by the orthopedic surgeon, Dr Rowan Schouten, in New Zealand, with a consultation visit also planned depending on his report and feedback. The recent reports of Times of India (TOI) reckoned that the BCCI had already kept a backup plan in case Bumrah gets out of the action for the competition.

It was previously reported that Jasprit Bumrah will have scans on February 02 before making a potential comeback in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The changes in the squad could be made till February 11. The selectors have named Harshit Rana as a cover for the bilateral series.

“The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah, to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline.” The BCCI source expressed, as quoted by TOI.

The same doctor operated Jasprit Bumrah after he missed the T20 World Cup in 2022 and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period.” The reports have elaborated.

If Bumrah gets out of the Champions Trophy 2025, then the aim for the national selectors will be to make him fit for the away Test series against England in June, the start of their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.