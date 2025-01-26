The left-arm pace bowler for India, Arshdeep Singh, has earned the ICC Men’s T20I cricket of the year 2024 as he contributed immensely behind the blue brigade winning the T20 World Cup last year in the West Indies and the United States of America, where they got the better of South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in June.

Singh has earned a reputation to be one of the finest powerplay and death-overs around the world. The 25-year-old has tipped at the top of the wicket tally in the shortest format for the blue brigade with 98 scalps in 62 innings at an average of around 18 and a strike rate of 13.14 with an economy rate of 8.27.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is for India in the previous year, bagging 36 scalps in just 18 games as he played a huge part in steering the Rohit Sharma-led side to the ICC title. Only four bowlers in the world took more T20I wickets than the southpaw in the calendar year- Saudi Arabia’s Usman Najeeb (38), Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (38), UAE’s Junaid Siddique (40) and Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan (46)- with all of them playing more matches.

India’s Arshdeep Singh rewarded ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2024

Arshdeep celebrated his wickets at an average of just 15.31, mostly being involved in the powerplay and the death overs, and finished the year with an economy rate of 7.49 and a strike rate of below 11.

“It feels great to win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award. I am grateful for that. Thanks to everyone who has worked behind the scenes, and credit goes to all the support staff and the players who stood there to get the best out of me.”

“The special moment, as every Indian would say, is when we won the World Cup final, and I am looking forward to making more such memories. Whether it’s being economical and taking wickets at any stage of the game, I just try to bring the best out of me for the team and give them good results.” The Punjab-born addressed as the video was posted on the ICC website.

Arshdeep had several impressive displays for India, not least when he went through the batting line of the United States in New York during the group stage of the T20 World Cup to finish with a remarkable figure of 4/9 in his four overs.

But his most significant performance of the year came on the biggest stage of all, as he helped India to defend 176 in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados. As part of the pace trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh’s terrific figure of 2/20 in four overs kept India in the contest.

He finished the event as the joint leading wicket-taker with the help of 17 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.64 and a strike rate of 10.58. His economy of 7.16 was superb. He carried the same form during their trip to South Africa later in 2024, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four games at an average of 15.37.

In the going home series against England, India’s left-arm pacer has bagged three wickets in two innings at an average of 19. He will aim to carry the same momentum for the last three games in Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai.