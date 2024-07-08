Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pacer, shared a heartfelt video with Virat Kohli’s voice in the background as it encapsulated the celebrations in Mumbai after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win.

The video shows Team India’s bus procession through Mumbai, which began on Marine Drive and ended at the renowned Wankhede Stadium, where the felicitation ceremony was held.

Thousands of delighted fans lined Marine Drive, and the atmosphere inside the packed Wankhede Stadium was electrifying as the Men in Blue were greeted by a sea of supporters. The video shared by Bumrah shows him joyfully hoisting the coveted trophy during a victory lap, to tremendous acclaim from the Wankhede audience.

Virat Kohli’s commentary adds an extra touch to the film, as he affectionately refers to Bumrah as a national treasure. During the felicitation ceremony, Kohli was asked if he would sign a petition declaring Bumrah a national treasure and the world’s eighth wonder.

Virat Kohli’ during his speech at the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, praised Jasprit Bumrah for bringing the Indian team back into the game in multiple matches, again and again. Jasprit Bumrah had won the Player of the Tournament after he took 15 wickets in the World Cup at an economy of just over 4 runs per over.

Kohli’s admiration for Bumrah was evident as he lavished praise on India’s standout performer of the tournament.

“Let him decide what he wants to do with his schedule. We want him to play as long as possible. He’s a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we’re so glad he plays for us,” Kohli stated.

Expressing his gratitude, Bumrah captioned the video, “I am so thankful for the last few days. I have been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude.”

Here is the video:

I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude.🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/w5LTukO9Fz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 8, 2024

While Arshdeep Singh took the tournament’s joint-highest number of wickets (17), Bumrah took 15 wickets and conceded runs at a record-breaking 4.18 runs per over.

Fans recently greeted Bumrah with flower petals in Ahmedabad. He is set to play again when India visits Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series later this month.

