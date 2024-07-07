Virat Kohli has received rich praise from his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower. Flower, who took over the reins from IPL 2024 onwards, was in awe of Kohli’s discipline and fitness even at the age of 35.

Kohli has in the past talked about how he changed his lifestyle after realizing his poor fitness standards. Kohli joined RCB in IPL 2008 and became captain of the side in IPL 2013, taking over from Daniel Vettori.

Virat Kohli has often documented his journey from fat to fit, noting that he knew he had to change something in himself to be at the level where he could perform to the standards he had set for himself.

“2012 IPL I came back home and saw myself, was disgusted. I just wanted to change everything about myself. I also saw how the dynamics of cricket around the world were changing rapidly and how I felt we were far behind in intensity levels as other teams. They were moving far ahead of us in terms of fitness levels,” Kohli told Mayank Agarwal during a chat in 2020.

Since then, Virat Kohli has set new benchmarks for fitness not only for himself but for the Indian team as well.

Virat Kohli is a brilliant role model: Andy Flower

Andy Flower, the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has expressed appreciation for Viratli, citing the batsman’s strict yet personable demeanor. Flower praised Kohli’s physical strength to his rigid regime, as the 35-year-old continues to be one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

Flower, who took over as RCB coach in the 2024 IPL season, has closely monitored Kohli’s efforts on and off the field.

Flower was pleasantly pleased when Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is following India’s World Cup success. Flower praised Kohli for not only his on-field abilities but also for his helpful attitude toward his teammates.

Andy Flower lauded Kohli for his professionalism, calling him a ‘brilliant role model’.

“He (Kohli) is a brilliant role model. He is an outstanding professional sportsperson. He looks after himself really well. He is disciplined without being robotic,” the ex-Zimbabwe captain said.

“He laughs and has fun, has a cheeky sense of humor, and takes the mickey out of people. He always mixes in with team gatherings and he is very approachable. He has a very good cricket brain and can think out of the box too,” Flower added.

