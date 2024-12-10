Jasprit Bumrah sent panic across the Indian camp as he decided to skip the practice session that was held at Adelaide Oval. The third game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (December 14th).

India’s national cricket team has begun preparations for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy competition in 2024-25. The squad will shortly move to Brisbane, but they are making the most of their time in Adelaide, having worked hard in the net sessions.

As the top wicket-taker in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Bumrah’s impact on the squad is evident. Following a fifer in the first innings of the Perth Test, the fast bowler took three wickets in the second innings.

He led the Indian National Cricket Team to victory in the first Test match in Perth. In the second game, the top pacer was perfectly accurate as well. He plagued the hitters of the Australia National Cricket Team with his perfect lines and lengths, taking four wickets in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah skips Indian team practice session

Jasprit Bumrah was one of India’s conspicuous absentees during the practice session. According to reports in the Times of India, the fast bowler has been requested not to participate in the session due to his workload, particularly with three more games remaining in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the practice session fueled concerns regarding his injury ahead of the third Test. During the first innings of the final game in Adelaide, the premier pacer appeared to be in discomfort. He was also not at his best in the second inning.

In Australia’s second innings, Jasprit Bumrah was forced to bowl only one over, and he seemed uncomfortable doing so. Before being replaced by all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, the fast bowler bowled in the mid-120s with speeds of 121.2kph, 125.2, 126.6, 125.4, 126.7, and 131.3.

Bumrah has had to work hard in the first two games. He has not received much support from the other end, thus it has all been up to him. With the third encounter still a few days away, it is possible that he will restore his fitness and be ready for the next game.

