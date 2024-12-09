The former opening batter of India, Aakash Chopra, has slammed the Australian players and the media for their reaction to the entire heated incident on the second day of the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Different words came from both sides, as few of the former players reckoned that the Indian pacer should be penalized by the ICC.

The incident happened when Siraj, after being whipped for a six on the leg-side by Head, fired up the yorker to break the stumps of the batter on the personal score of 140. The Hyderabad-born displayed the gesture of going back to the sheds to Head, who didn’t take it lightly and threw a few words back.

Aakash Chopra felt that calling Siraj a ‘disgrace’ by some of the newspapers was like coal calling the kettle black. Head remarked that he said ‘well bowled’ to Siraj, who perhaps had taken it differently. He also insisted that some of the reactions from the Indian players at his dismissals were not what he expected.

“A talking point of the last match was Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head, who said what, when, and why. It became a topic of discussion. Someone, I think he is a journalist, said Siraj is a disgrace to cricket, India, and everything. I said were you born yesterday. Remove the soother from the mouth because if you are an Australian, see what your Australia has done.” Aakash Chopra expressed this in a video that he posted on his YouTube channel.

“Who is the disgrace? Coal (is) calling the kettle black. Just think a little. I would say Australians and sportsman spirit, the beautiful wonderful behavior, don’t go hand in hand. They do not exist. You cannot use them in the same sentence. That is the reality.” The former opening batter for India remarked.

Aakash Chopra recalls the racial abuse towards Mohammad Siraj during BGT 2020/21

The Uttar Pradesh-born recalled the Australian players being admonished by their public, the prime minister, and even their former players during the 2004 tour at home. The veteran also felt that the side has looked to become a little nicer on the field, having been called untruth, uncouth, and setting bad examples for kids.

India, on winning the toss, decided to bat first in the second fixture and was bundled out for 180. They were in the contest but lost all the momentum on the back of Head’s 140-run knock that gave the hosts a 157-run lead. The poor batting of the tourists for 175 wasn’t enough as the Australian openers chased down the 19 runs with ten wickets in hand.

Aakash Chopra claimed that Australia is one of the teams that could look to win the game with any strategy.

“They are also the brain-fade and Sandpaper gate ones. They are the ones who claimed catches when the ball had touched the ground. This is the team that tries to win by hook or by crook. They build pressure with the team, outside the team, with sledding.” The renowned commentator addressed.

The 47-year-old reminded the racial abuse Siraj received during their last trip to Australia in 2020-21.

“I remember the Sydney Test of last time. Your guys were making racial comments. They were your fans, and they had to be moved out, and then only the match started. Have you forgotten that? Siraj was on the receiving end there. So, please guys, get your act together.” Aakash Chopra concluded, besides requesting the fans to stand by the players and the team.