Jasprit Bumrah has snubbed legendary India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, as he unveiled his favorite captain. Jasprit Bumrah is currently riding on a high after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 for India. He was the Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious campaign.

Bumrah picked 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup as India became two-time world champions in the format. He has been rested from the upcoming Sri Lanka white-ball series, keeping in mind the upcoming Test appointments against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

Bumrah has played under several leaders over his stellar career, including MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. However, the renowned fast bowler has not selected any of these stalwarts as his favorite captain.

Jasprit Bumrah was asked who the best Indian captain in history is at an event hosted by The Indian Express. To this, the pacer said that his favorite captain has always been himself.

“My favorite captain has always been me. I have captained a few games. Obviously, there are great captains, but I am going to take my name,” Bumrah told Indian Express.

Many believe Bumrah will be Team India’s future Test match captain. Bumrah has already led India in a Test match against England in 2022 and a T20I series against Ireland.

Rohit Sharma makes youngsters feel important in the Indian team- Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah also talked about what makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma captains. He revealed that Dhoni provided him with a lot of assurance and encouraged him to trust his intuition. Virat Kohli is an energetic skipper who invigorated the team to take fitness more seriously.

“When I made the debut, MS gave me lots of security, I felt secured, he believed in instincts – Virat is energy driven, passionate, he pushed us in fitness – Rohit had lots of empathy, understands players emotions, what players are going through – everyone has helped Indian cricket go forward,” the fast bowler added.

"He is the Leader, captaincy is a post- yes, but the team is run by leaders". – Jasprit Bumrah on Virat Kohlipic.twitter.com/h7w7n7zTUj — GAUTAM (@Indiantweetrian) July 26, 2024

On the other hand, Bumrah said that Rohit Sharma is a captain who empathizes with his players and understands their emotions.

Jasprit Bumrah has played the most under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, both for India and the Mumbai Indians, and he heaped admiration on the T20 World Cup 2024-winning India captain.

He verified that Rohit handles junior and older players equally and that the youth are always made to feel like they are an integral part of the team. He also considered himself fortunate to have spent so much time playing under Rohit’s captaincy.

“Rohit Sharma makes youngsters feel there’s no junior and seniors in the team. He doesn’t let them think that this is not their team. He always makes them feel that they’re a very important part of this team. I consider myself lucky that I got a captain like Rohit Sharma and I was able to play under his leadership for a long time,” Bumrah added.

Jasprit Bumrah on Rohit Sharma's captaincy 🧢 pic.twitter.com/cNn3dJvVZm — ყąʂɧ⁴⁵ (@Ro_x_Yash_) July 26, 2024

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Equation With Hardik Pandya After Worst Season For Mumbai Indians

