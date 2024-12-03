Veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has backed fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to become India’s permanent Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma in the job. Pujara has seen Bumrah up close and believes he has the potential to become a long-term captain.

Jasprit Bumrah recently guided India to a stunning victory in the Perth Test. Bumrah led India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was away from the team to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

It was Bumrah’s second Test as captain, but he was influential in his decision-making. Not only did he amaze with his captaincy, but he also bowled brilliantly. He took eight wickets in the contest and was named the Player of the contest.

Jasprit Bumrah can easily replace Rohit Sharma as India Test captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

While speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara wanted India to plan for a long-term option when it came to Test captaincy. Rohit Sharma is 37 years old and by the next WTC cycle, India will need to be under a new captain.

He lauded Bumrah’s captaincy skills despite leading for the first time on Australian soil and saw him as a viable leadership option.

“He is (a long-term captaincy option) with any doubt. The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that. think he has the capability of leading the team and he’s a team’s man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give,” Pujara said on ESPNCricinfo.

Jasprit Bumrah is well-known for his cricketing intelligence in addition to his bowling abilities. He did an excellent job of rotating a youthful bowling attack during the first Test. When a wicket was necessary, Bumrah would stand up and produce it out of nowhere.

Jasprit Bumrah’s handling of seniors in the Perth Test was very good: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was also impressed with the way Bumrah handled the senior players of the team and also claimed that the fast bowler is very friendly with the players in the dressing room.

“There are times when players don’t need advice and he accepts it, he says that… if there is an experienced player he will keep quiet. That is the sign of a good captain. He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room, and eager to help and he is a good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket, he has a humble personality,” he noted.

In the Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 5-30 in the first innings and then finished with 3-42 in the second innings helping India win by 295 runs.

