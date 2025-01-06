India captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli have been asked by BCCI to play in the three-ODI series between India and England. England will visit India for 8 white-ball matches, starting January 22 onwards.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who just played a five-match Test series in Australia, will shortly return to their respective homes. It was previously reported that due to workload management, the duo could be rested for the three-match ODI series against England.

However, with the series against England being the only one before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both are expected to play. The Indian Team will host the England side in a five-match T20I series, followed by three 50-over games in January and February.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s performance key for India’s chance in ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit and Kohli are having a difficult time in cricket, and the forthcoming three-match ODI series against England will provide an excellent opportunity for them to regain form. Both hitters struggled in Tests in Australia and came under intense scrutiny, drawing a lot of criticism.

Virat Kohli scored a great century in the opening game of the series, but his form gradually faded after that. The top batter failed in all subsequent innings, as balls outside of the strike zone proved to be his undoing and earned him a lot of criticism.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma found himself in an even worse scenario. After missing the first game, he batted in the middle order for the next two. However, the strategy proved ineffective, as he failed in all four innings.

Then he determined to return to the top in Melbourne. That, too, proved ineffective, as Rohit Sharma failed in both innings. Rohit finally dropped himself for the Sydney Test, which India lost as well.

With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli faltering, there have been calls for their retirement as well. As a result, the next ODI series against the England National Cricket Team, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, would be extremely important for the two Indian cricketing legends.

India vs England Schedule:



1st T20I: January 22 (Chennai)

2nd T20I: January 25 (Kolkata)

3rd T20I: January 28 (Rajkot)\

4th T20I: January 31 (Pune)

5th T20I: February 2 (Mumbai)

1st ODI: February 6 (Nagpur)

2nd ODI: February 9 (Cuttack)

3rd ODI: February 12 (Ahmedabad)

