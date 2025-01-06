Jasprit Bumrah, the ace Indian pacer, will be handled carefully in the future by the BCCI keeping the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in mind. This decision reportedly was taken after the severe workload he endured in the recent Test series against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled at an average of 25 overs per innings in the five-Test series for India against Australia and picked 32 wickets for his troubles. He also won the Player of the Series award as he gave his all for the team in the entire five-match Test series and this surely would’ve taken a lot out of him and his body.

Bumrah finally broke down in the Sydney Test and after bowling a handful of overs, had to leave the field and go to hospitals for the scans. He didn’t take any further bowling part in the SCG Test.

Jasprit Bumrah suffers back spasms, participation in England Series in doubt

Bumrah developed back spasms and underwent tests. He did not even bowl in the second innings, which cost the India National Cricket Team the match and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which they lost 3-1.

The severity of Bumrah’s back spasm is unknown, but if it is grade 1, it will require at least two to three weeks of rehabilitation. Grade 2 can take up to six weeks, and Grade 3 requires at least three months of rest and rehabilitation programs.

According to sources in PTI, the bowler will not play much in the white-ball series against the England Team.

According to sources, Jasprit Bumrah would sit out the majority of the England series in order to be fully fit for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. The Indian Team will host England for five T20Is and a three-match ODI series in January and February.

REST FOR JASPRIT BUMRAH 📢 – Bumrah is likely to be rested for the Majority of the white-ball series against England to keep him ready for the Champions Trophy. [Kushan Sarkar From PTI] pic.twitter.com/4bEcGW7t4d — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah might play the last ODI against England in Ahmedabad

With the BCCI optimistic that Bumrah will play in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, his back spasm is predicted to be grade 1 or 2. According to sources, the fast bowler will not play any T20Is this year because the T20 World Cup is not taking place.

Had Jasprit Bumrah been fully fit, he could have played the entire ODI series, given the month gap between the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and the first ODI against England, which will be contested on February 6th in Nagpur.

There is a chance he will play one match in the series, the final one, which will be held at his home stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be played on February 12th and will be India’s penultimate ODI before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

