The former Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, caught a few headlines and attention in a recent interview when he mentioned that he has not been in close contact with the former Indian captain of the side, MS Dhoni, for a decade. In the past, his relationship with the former World Cup-winning captain has come under the scanner.

The comments of Harbhajan Singh were quite surprising given the fact that both of them were part of the same franchise in a few seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They reached the final of the 2019 season and also claimed the trophy for the third time in their history in 2018.

The former off-spinner of the Indian side has dropped another bombshell with his cryptic tweet that the fans were associating with MS Dhoni.

Also Read: Cameron Bancroft And Daniel Sams Collision Causes Serious Injuries To Both Players; Update Issued

Harbhajan Singh replied to the username, Gautam Pandey, when the latter criticized the regular Test captain of the Blue Brigade, Rohit Sharma, for being out of the fifth and final Test of the series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as the visitors, being behind by 2-1, were in a situation of much-needed win to retain the BGT and making a qualification in the upcoming final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at the former World Cup-winning Indian captain

The former Punjab-spinner revealed that he knows who ran away from the midway during a Test series down under as a captain, and he knows the reason as well, which will shock everyone.

Few believe that Harbhajan Singh is referring to the former leader of the side, MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2014-15. The veteran wicket-keeper batter wasn’t part of the opening game of the series at the Adelaide Oval, which was led by Virat Kohli.

On the return of the Ranchi-born, India lost the second fixture at the Gabba in Brisbane before losing the third encounter of the series at the MCG.

“Does a leader run away, leaving the team in the middle of the field? The team leader himself has brought us to this state. This is not called selflessness but cowardice, paaji. The leader was Dhoni, who showed the ability to leave out a senior player for the team.” The user, named Gautam Pandey, wrote in a reply to Harbhajan Singh on his ‘X’ account (formerly known as Twitter).

“I know who ran away. Should I remind you? I will tell you the reason too. You will get goosebumps.” The former spinner expressed.

It led to Virat Kohli being appointed as the full-time leader of the Indian side in the longest format. Currently, Rohit Sharma, the regular red-ball leader of the side, decided to take a rest from the SCG Test on the back of his poor form in the series, with just 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Says ‘Bol Bacchhan Ka Faida Nahi Hai’ When Asked About Sam Konstas’ Banter

Harbhajan Singh defended the decision of the Nagpur-born. A few of the reports pushed some of the Indian fans to believe that Rohit leaked the information of the dressing room to create a fake narrative against the coach and teammates.

“You seem like, getting the information from the dressing room. Who is your source? Shall I say it? I know who’s playing this dirty game by paying u guys to tweet about an honest man.” Harbhajan Singh expressed on ‘X’.