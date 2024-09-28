When it comes to the One-day internationals, one of the key figures of Australia to be so successful in the format is the leg-spinner, Adam Zampa, who has picked up the wicket in the middle order consistently to keep the opponents calm in the process. But, rarely, one would find him being praised for his contribution towards the side.

When Adam Zampa missed the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series against England in Durham, the current World Cup champions struggled badly in the middle overs and failed to pick up a wicket before the opponent captain, Harry Brook, smashed them around the park to win the game.

Over the years, most of the talks have been around Adil Rashid, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja and how they contribute in the middle overs to make inroads for the team, but one hardly talks about the way Zampa handles the pressure. If the fast bowlers fail to pick up a wicket, then he comes into the attack to do the damage, while in other cases, his job is to extend the good work.

Adam Zampa becomes the eighth leading wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs

After missing the Chester-Le-Street ODI game, the Shellharbour-born made his return for the fourth game at Lord’s. Winning the toss, the visiting side decided to bowl first on a track, which was expected to help the bowlers pacers under overcast conditions, while a short game means it would be easy for the chasing side to know the score they are going after.

England didn’t enjoy a great start in the game as they lost Phil Salt quite cheaply after a decent opening partnership of 48 runs. Will Jacks couldn’t put up a great show either, in the contest. But the captain extended his good work from the last game and put up a 75-run stand with Jamie Smith in eight nearly overs.

The left-handed opening batter of the side, Ben Duckett, made 63 runs in 62 balls before Liam Livingstone smashed Mitchell Starc around the park for 28 runs in the last over and remained unbeaten on 62 runs in just 27 balls, with the help of three boundaries and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 200.

Adam Zampa finished with two wickets in the game in the form of Duckett and Brook. He now moves into the list of most wickets for Australia in the 50-over format.

The leg-spinner, with 175 scalps in 102 innings at an average of under 28 and a strike rate of around five overs, has surpassed N Bracken for the record to stand at the eighth position in the table. Adam Zampa is behind Steve Waugh now, who grabbed 195 ODI scalps in 325 games at an average of under 35.

But he didn’t enjoy a great time, being pumped around the ground for 66 runs in eight overs. Australia didn’t have a great night with the bat, as they were bundled out for only 126 runs in the chase, with Travis Head smashing the highest score of 34 runs in the opening position.

Matthew Potts enjoyed his four wickets, while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse celebrated five wickets between themselves to register their second-biggest win over Australia with 186 runs. In the last eight ODIs against this opponent at Lord’s in London, Australia lost their second 50-over format of the game.