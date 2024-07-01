The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah reveals the reason why the current head coach of the team, Rahul Dravid has decided to step down from his current role, even after helping India win the ninth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, against South Africa, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

It’s been known that from the upcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka, the advisory committee will select a new head coach for the team, as VVS Laxman will take over and guide the young team during their five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Under Rahul Dravid, the team has reached to the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they lost the game against England by 10 wickets, before falling short against Australia during the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ODI World Cup 2023.

Jay Shah lauded Rahul Dravid’s contribution to Indian cricket

The BCCI secretary has shed light on the fact that Rahul Dravid has decided to quit the head coach role, after the end of this T20 World Cup because of family commitments.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Expresses ‘Situation Remark’ For T20I Retirement

Being a head, it demands so much tours and time spent away from the family. The Karnataka-born after giving India cricket so much in his career, has helped them even as an administrator and coach, and now aims to spend some quality time with the family.

‘He (Rahul Dravid) told me that due to family commitments he wants to quit and we respect his decision. I didn’t force him to extend.’ Shah told the report in Barbados.

For the past five years, the team has been glued under Rahul Dravid’s eyes, as the new youngsters have quite easily mixed them with the culture of the team.

‘Rahul bhai has served Indian cricket for the past five and half years.’ Shah revealed in the same interview. ‘He was director of the National Cricket Academy for three years and then for the past two and half years, he served as head coach of Team India.’

India selectors have already interviewed a few options for the coaching role, besides shortlisting a few names, which they are going to bring before daylight, after landing in Mumbai.

As it has been speeded out everywhere, the two likely names among which the final decision will be taken are Gautam Gambhir, who helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to earn their third title under his mentorship in the Indian Premier League, while WV Raman has experience of such positions.

Shah comments on how important it was to extend Dravid’s tenure in the coaching role after their loss in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

‘Rahul Dravid’s role is as important as Rohit Sharma in this T20 World Cup title triumph.’ Jay Shah informed. ‘He is a man, who took the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and didn’t want to leave because he wanted to finish the job.’

Also Read: Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes Brutal Comment On Babar Azam And Co.

The plans for the felicitation ceremony for the victorious India squad are yet to take place, while the photo session with the trophy for the captain is already been done. However, due to a hurricane alert, the airport in Barbados has already been shut down, and that has delayed the return of the Indian team back home.

‘Like you, we are also stuck here. Once the travel plans are clear, we think about the felicitation.’ Shah concluded.

India’s next assignment is the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will start on July 06, at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare.