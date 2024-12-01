In a huge development, the official appointment of the new ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, has been delayed by another month amidst all the conundrum in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is yet to receive a confirmed schedule. The event is likely to take place from the second week of February and the third week of March in Pakistan but no confirmed decision has been made.

Jay Shah was expected to sit on the chair of the position from December 01, replacing the current chairman, Greg Barclay, whose tenure was going to end on the last day of November but now has been extended by another month. The decision, as claimed by many reports, was taken to ensure the smooth procession of the ICC leadership.

The current situation has been a little chaotic, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written a letter to the ICC to inform their decision to refuse travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, having not done so since the 2008 Asia Cup, But the PCB is not prepared to accept such situation at any cost and has asked for the detailed information.

The BCCI proposed the hybrid model, just like last year’s Asia Cup 2024, which will help them to play their portion of the games either in Dubai or Sri Lanka. But the PCB, who has renovated their three popular grounds in the form of the Rawalpindi Stadium, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, has made a stiff stance of not accepting the move.

The appointment of Jay Shah was delayed by a month amidst Champions Trophy 2025 chaos

All of these conditions have pushed the appointment date of Jay Shah. The move has been inspired, given Barclay has been overseeing the chaos of the Champions Trophy 2025, and it would be really tough for Shah to resolve the matter soon after taking charge of the ICC chair.

The pressure has been mounting over the ICC from the sponsors, as the former called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the future of the eight-team competition. However, both the parties, the blue and green brigades, failed to conclude, and the meeting was delayed at the end. Barclay, however, wasn’t present during the meeting, as it was presided over by the ICC Dy Chair, Imran Khawaja.

Jay Shah became the youngest-ever chief of world cricket and the fifth from India to join the list, along with Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. He got full support from the England Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA), and was just a matter of time being the final verdict was made finally.

The latest reports on the Champions Trophy 2025 future have displayed that the PCB is likely to soften its stance and could agree to the hybrid model. However, all of these could happen in a different manner. The PCB is likely to ask the ICC to ensure that they play all the ICC events in India till 2031 in a hybrid model.

The next ICC tournament, hosted by India and Sri Lanka, may see the Pakistan team play their portion of the competition on the Island, as well as the 2031 ODI World Cup in Bangladesh. Jay Shah will begin his three years as the ICC chief after leaving his current secretary post in the BCCI.

The veteran touched on his aim to drive the game forward for the growth of the game besides taking a huge step towards the special event in 2028.