There were so many questions on the relationship between Indian captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya and how they would develop the bond between themselves during the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, especially after the poor association between them playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

It all started when the five-time champions declared Hardik as the new captain of the side, replacing Rohit Sharma, who seemed to be unaware of the decision before the announcement. The fans didn’t receive the news on a good note, as the all-rounder was bashed out in different ways on the field.

But surprisingly, this wasn’t the case between Rohit Sharma and the Baroda player, as both of them were on the same page on most occasions. Hardik’s presence in the team was so much vital in helping them win their second title of the 20-over World Cup, the first since the inaugural season in 2007.

“Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were away from each othe r”- Vimal Kumar

Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, celebrating three half-centuries with a best score of 92 when he smashed the Australia side all around the park in St Lucia.

Hardik bowled the final and most vital over in Indian cricket in the campaign, where he successfully defended 16 runs against South Africa in Barbados. After they won the game, both these experienced players were seen to be hugging each other.

The veteran sports journalist, Vimal Kumar, who was in the USA when India started their first practice session in New York before their very first game against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, revealed how he saw both these veterans sorting up the issue between them through a long chat.

“When I went to the nets, I noticed what was going on between Hardik and Rohit Sharma. On the first day, they didn’t speak and were away from each other. But by the second day, I saw them come over, one after the other, and sit together in a corner, talking for a long time.” Vimal Kumar expressed in a video shared on the ‘Two Sloggers Podcast’. “That moment for me defined this team. There was no camera there; nothing. The way Rohit and Hardik were talking, I was like ‘What am I watching?

The Gujarat-born also showed his skills with the bat, notching up 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 150, with the help of his unbeaten 50-run knock against Bangladesh in Antigua. With the ball, he also picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

“There is so much going on in India with the public talking about their differences. After that, for the next three days, Rohit and Hardik would bat parallelly. And then Rohit would point out about his batting, bowling.” The journalist revealed in the same video. “When I saw that atmosphere and thought if they addressed such a complex issue, the elephant in the room. That vibe I saw demonstrated how relaxed the team atmosphere was.”

Hardik went through really tough times in the field before making a strong comeback in the event. Kumar, however, believes that the credit should go to the former head coach, Rahul Dravid, for developing the relationship between these two players.

“The full credit goes to Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for this. The way he handled the big guys- Virat, Hardik, Rohit Sharma. I think Rahul Dravid has a lot to do with it. Everyone gelled together. That was the leadership I had confidence in.” The veteran journalist concluded.