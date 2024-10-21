The wicket-keeper batter for India, Jitesh Sharma, who had a decent start in his international career with 100 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of over 147, has been a vital member of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His first season of the tournament came in 2022 when he cracked 234 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of over 160.

Jitesh Sharma has smashed 730 runs overall in the IPL in 36 innings at an average of nearly 23 and a strike rate of over 150, shouldering the best score of unbeaten 49 runs. He nailed 53 boundaries and 45 sixes in the event for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Given he is not an uncapped player anymore, the Kings will need to spend either INR 12, 15, or 18 crores to get his services back, and because it’s planning for the same three seasons, they may not look to spend this much money for the batter.

Jitesh Sharma has also captained the side in the absence of their designated leader, Shikhar Dhawan, and the vice-captain, Sam Curran. Besides his aggressive batting abilities, the right-handed batter has also contributed significantly to the middle-order batting when their top order failed.

In the recent three-match T20I series, despite being in the squad, he didn’t feature in the eleven because of the presence of Sanju Samson, who now has nearly cemented his place with the second-fastest century for India in T20Is.

Jitesh Sharma desires to play for the Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings

The 30-year-old has revealed that he is yet to get communication from the franchise regarding the retention.

“Let’s see. If I am in their plans, they will retain me; Otherwise, they won’t because I have not received any communication yet from Punjab Kings.” Jitesh Sharma expressed in a recent interview.

The deadline for the retention of all the franchises is October 31. The batter has responded that the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two five-time champions of the tournament, are the two teams of which he wants to be part of in the future.

“I have experienced the MI atmosphere, and I love Wankhede because, as a Maharashtrian, it has always been close to my heart. During my younger days, I watched matches at Wankhede and stayed outside, feeling the vibe. I want to experience that feeling while playing inside the stadium for Mumbai Indians.” Jitesh Sharma highlighted this during the interaction.

He revealed that his desire to be part of the CSK side is due to the respect he has for the former World Cup-winning captain of India MS Dhoni and his close friendship with the current leader of the franchise Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings because Mahi bhai and because Ruturaj Gaikwad is my good friend, and I enjoy playing under him the same way I enjoy playing under Suryakumar Yadav bhai.” Jitesh Sharma elaborated.

In 120 games of the T20s, he has nailed 2490 runs at an average of 26.21 and a strike rate of 147.59, shouldering on ten half-centuries and one century with a best score of 106.

“Performing everywhere is important. Riyan Parag made it into the ODI side because of his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. You have to perform at every platform you get, and the rewards will follow. White-ball players can be selected from the IPL, but domestic cricket performances are equally crucial.” Jitesh Sharma concluded.