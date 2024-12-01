Joe Root, ace England Test batter, has broken India legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in the fourth innings of a Test match. Joe Root has recently been in outstanding form in Test cricket.

He has amassed an impressive run total for the England National Cricket Team, recently surpassing Alastair Cook to lead the Three Lions in Tests. He also has the most centuries among English batters in the game’s longest formats.

Joe Root didn’t have the game he wanted against New Zealand, scoring a duck in the first innings. But, happily, it did not cost the England National Cricket Team much, as they went on to win the game thanks to their heroics with bat and ball throughout the innings.

England, who chose to bowl, finished New Zealand’s innings on 348 runs before putting up a remarkable performance with the bat. They declared the innings on 499 runs and built a large lead of over 100 runs in the first innings, putting pressure on the opposition.

In the second innings, the New Zealand National Cricket Team was all out for 254 runs, leaving England with a 104-run goal to chase. The Ben Stokes-led side reached the mark in 12.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand, gaining an early advantage in the series. The second Test between the teams starts on Friday.

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter in the 4th innings of a Test match; breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Joe Root surpassed India icon Sachin Tendulkar as the top run-scorer in Test cricket’s fourth innings during England’s dominant eight-wicket win over New Zealand at Hagley Oval. Root, playing his 150th Test, scored a quick 22 off 15 balls as England cruised to victory.

Root now leads the statistics for the most runs in the fourth innings with 1,630, followed by the famous Sachin Tendulkar, who has 1,625 runs. With 1,611 runs each, Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith are tied for third place. WI great Shivnarine Chanderpaul rounds out the top five with 1,580 runs.

Most runs in 4th innings in Test cricket

1630 – Joe Root

1625 – Sachin Tendulkar

1611 – Alastair Cook

1611 – Graeme Smith

1580 – Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Also read: “They Had A Low Purse But”- Former CSK Bowler Thanks This Veteran After IPL 2025 Mega Auction