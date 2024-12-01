The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction can prove to be a dramatic affair, with 577 players going under the hammer for two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) always go to the occasion with their plan of buying back their old players, with whom they have worked for a significant period in the tournament.

Deepak Chahar, the pace-bowing all-rounder of India, is someone whom the CSK franchise discovered thanks to the MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming partnership for the Rising Pune Super Giants (RPS) during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Soon, the right-arm pacer was included in the Yellow army, where he was given the job of bowling three overs in the powerplay.

The Rajasthan-pacer spent seven successful years with the five-time champions before he was released by the management and made his way to the rivals, Mumbai Indians, for a price of INR 9.25 crore. The pacer has enjoyed 77 wickets in 81 IPL innings at an average of under 29 with an economy rate of below eight thanks to a couple of four-wicket hauls with the best bowling figure of 4/13.

One of the reasons behind the CSK side ending their relationship with Chahar was his consistent injuries. He could featured in only 18 games in the last two seasons, picking up as many wickets at an average of around 30 and an economy rate of 8.50.

Deepak Chahar thanks MS Dhoni and CSK franchise for showing faith

The bowler was grabbed by the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side for a price of 14 crore in the last three-year period. Mumbai seemed to be clear with their decision to go after the pacer as they raised the paddle for the opening bid of INR 2 crore for the pacer. Punjab Kings joined them in the race and stayed till INR 7.50 crore.

CSK replaced the 2014 runners-up and extended the amount to INR 9 crore, but not having enough purses in the bank, they had to back out at the last moment. His contribution to the franchise in 2018, 2021, and 2023 was superb with the new ball, having taken early wickets.

The veteran thanked the former captain of the ‘Whistle Podu’ army, MS Dhoni, for showing the faith in him and the relationship they have carried over the years.

“Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that’s why I wanted to come here. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore.” The Rajasthan-pacer expressed during an interaction on Sports Tak.

The great performances helped him in making his national debut, where he was part of the Indian side in 13 ODIs, picking 16 wickets at an average of around 30, and 25 T20Is to collect 31 scalps at an economy rate of 8.30.

“I had made up my mind that it would be difficult. Last year, my name came first, that’s why it was easier to get back to CSK.” Chahar highlighted.

The loss of CSK has been the gain of MI, who will now have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Chahar in the powerplay overs. They can easily eat up the top order of any franchise in the league. The only concern for them will be to have a fully fit bowler during the tournament.