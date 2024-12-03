Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) Test between Australia and India, might be fit in time for the fourth Test in Brisbane. This claim came from former Australia pacer Damien Fleming, who was confident that Hazlewood would play in the Boxing Day Test.

Hazlewood has been ruled out of the forthcoming pink-ball Test against India with a side injury. Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called up as replacements, although Scott Boland is expected to take Hazlewood’s spot in the playing XI for the match, which begins in Adelaide on Friday, December 6.

Josh Hazlewood has an excellent record in day-night Test; took 5/8 in India’s 36 all-out last BGT

The 33-year-old speed bowler was Australia’s finest performer in the first Test against India, taking four wickets in the first innings and one in the second. However, the Pat Cummins-led team suffered a humiliating 295-run defeat in Perth. Hazlewood’s unavailability from the second Test is a significant setback for the team.

Hazlewood scored 5/8 in the pink-ball match in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sean Abbott has yet to play a Test match for Australia. However, he has demonstrated promise in limited-overs cricket and performed admirably in the Sheffield Shield, collecting 13 wickets in two matches.

It’s a common injury: Damien Fleming on Josh Hazlewood

Damien Fleming stated that Josh Hazlewood’s injury is a concern, but it will depend on the severity of the rupture. Fleming said Hazlewood may return for the Boxing Day Test if the rupture was minor. He also stated that if the side strain is severe, the pacer may be unable to play again in this series.

“Without a doubt (it’s a concern). But, it depends on the grade of the tear, they’re saying it’s slight. My gut feel is if it’s very slight, he’d be a chance for Boxing Day.

But if it’s a significant side strain, then he won’t play any further part in this Test series … that’s without knowing the grade. I know fast bowlers have been out for three months with what we call ‘the grunter muscle’, it’s a very common injury. At best, I think Boxing Day, at worst, that’s the end of the Test summer,” Fleming said on SEN Radio.

Right-arm seamer Scott Boland is scheduled to replace Josh Hazlewood in the second Test in Adelaide. The 35-year-old last played a Test in 2023, during the third Ashes Test at Headingley. Boland has 35 wickets in 10 Tests for an outstanding average of 20.34, including a six-wicket haul on debut.

