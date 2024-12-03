Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, the two pillars of the Australian batting order, have given them headaches after suffering injuries in the net ahead of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) Test in Adelaide against India. The second Test will be played under the lights with the pink ball, starting from December 6.

The Pat Cummins-led team lost the first Test in Perth by 295 runs. During the first game of the series, Labuschagne and Smith did not meet expectations. Labuschagne scored 5 runs in two innings, whereas Smith contributed only 17 runs, including a golden duck.

Steve Smith gets hurt on his finger during nets in Adelaide

Senior Australian batter Steve Smith exited the nets after being whacked on the finger during practice. Smith, a major component in Australia’s lineup, was hit by a throwdown from Marnus Labuschagne.

The event exacerbated Australia’s injury crisis, which already included Josh Hazlewood missing the second Test match of the series. Smith’s injury worsens Australia’s batting problem.

Sports journalist Vimal Kumar confirmed that Steve Smith suffered an injury while batting. Vimal stated that Smith stopped batting after being hurt, which is a worrying sign for the Australian team.

Is Smith hurt badly? He stopped batting after getting hurt . Hope it’s not too bad. pic.twitter.com/1VOfeNs5tn — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) December 3, 2024

Marnus Labuschagne gets hit by Daniel Vettori

In another video posted by RevSportz, Labuschagne was seen sitting on the ground, clearly uncomfortable. He was reportedly struck by a rising ball from bowling coach Daniel Vettori. However, the hitter stood up and started batting.

“Marnus Labuschagne suffers an injury scare while batting in the nets in Adelaide ahead of the 2nd #INDvsAUS Test Match. He was hit by a rising ball from Vettori. Labuschagne continued to bat after the hit,” the caption read.

Maruns Labuschagne suffers an injury scare while batting in the nets in Adelaide ahead of the 2nd #INDvsAUS Test Match. He was hit by a rising ball from Vettori. Labuschagne continued to bat after the hit. @debasissen & @CricSubhayan report from Adelaide #BGT2024 pic.twitter.com/JnJx0gmP6G — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) December 3, 2024

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled at the plate in 2024. He achieved eight single-digit scores this year. The right-handed hitter scored only 245 runs in six Tests at an average of 24.50, including three fifties. Overall, Labuschagne has 780 runs in 11 Tests against India, including a century and three fifties.

In 2024, Steve Smith has made 230 runs in six Test matches at an average of 25.56, with only one half-century. However, the former Australia captain had an excellent record against India, scoring 2,059 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 62.39, including nine hundreds and five half-centuries.

The second Test between India and Australia will take place at the Adelaide Oval beginning on Friday, December 6. It will be played with a pink ball in day-night conditions.

Also Read: Watch- Travis Head Refutes Rumors Of Divide In Australian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test Against India