The premier South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has breathed fire and aggression against West Indies during the ongoing first of the two-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The right-arm pacer came into the series on the brink of breaking the barrier of 300 wickets in the format.

Winning the toss on a slow, low surface, the Protea captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat first. Only an hour’s play was possible on the opening day as the tourists lost their opener, Aiden Markram, just before the weather led the teams to go for an early end in the day.

They batted well on the second day, as another left-handed opening batter, Tony de Zorzi, cracked a 78-run knock in 145 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries and a couple of sixes. Captain Bavuma notched up 86 runs, shouldering on seven fours and a six.

The middle order of the Proteas contributed in a good fashion, which has been quite beneficiary for the visitors. Wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne got the start for his 39 runs but couldn’t convert, while Kagiso Rabada’s 21-run fiery knock pushed them to 357 in their first innings.

Kagiso Rabada moves up among most wickets in red-ball games for South Africa

The home side, West Indies, started in a great manner with an opening stand of 53 runs for the first two overs before Keshav Maharaj came back to disturb the stumps of Mikyle Louis, who played a great knock of 35 runs, thanks to five boundaries.

They enjoyed another 61-run stand for the second wicket before their captain, Kraigg Braithwaite, unfortunately, fell short of the crease. The number three batter Keacy Carty, who played a good knock of 42 runs followed him in the very next over, as the middle order of the home side again displayed their weakness, losing three wickets for just ten runs.

Kavem Hodge and Jason Holder put up a fighting 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the lower order again struggled in the same fashion to find them at 192/8. Jamiel Warrican, however, stayed unbeaten for his 35 runs in 32 balls, decorated with three boundaries and a couple of sixes to push them to 233.

Kagiso Rabada ended with 3/56 in his 18 overs, including three maiden overs. He first got rid of Hodge before finding the edge of Gudakesh Motie. Kemar Roach was adjusted leg before the stumps of his bowling.

The 29-year-old now has 294 wickets in 113 innings in the longest format at an average of 22.02, with a strike rate of nearly 40, thanks to his 14 five-wicket hauls, with the best bowling figure of 7/112 in an innings.

He now moves ahead of their veteran pace bowling all-rounder Jacques Kallis, who collected 291 wickets in 165 matches for the South Africa side, having taken his retirement almost a decade ago. Kagiso Rabada is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for the Rainbow nation in this format, as his next aim is Morne Morkel with 309 wickets.

The former pacer of the country, Dale Steyn, sits at the top of the list with 439 wickets, followed by their retired all-rounder Shaun Pollock with 421 scalps, while Makhaya Ntini stands at the third position with the help of 390 wickets.

South Africa in their second innings reached 30 runs without any damage in five overs, before the end of the second day’s play, as the team looks to be ending in a boring draw.