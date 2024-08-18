Just a few days ago, two of the opening batters for New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, Devon Conway and Finn Allen, refused to sign the central contracts as they aim to be part of the different T20 leagues worldwide. Former Pakistan player, Kamran Akmal, fails to see it as a good sign.

Conway has signed for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 league, while Allen will be playing for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL), which rules them out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home.

Playing for the Blackcaps is still the pinnacle for me, and I’m hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket” The wicket-keeper and opening batter of the side shaded light. “I’m excited to be part of the upcoming Test squads for an important period in the ICC World Test Championship cycle and am looking forward to being involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February if selected.”

Also Read: “Wanindu Hasaranga’s Attitude Isn’t Serious”- Kamran Akmal

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive, Scoot Weenink, hasn’t displayed any issue with the development as he pointed out the importance of balancing the contracts of the leading players and their wish to be part of the franchise cricket in the future.

“They are playing international cricket for enjoyment”- Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan batter, Kamran Akmal, however, has made his remark on the development, showing both his concern and surprise towards the decision of the players.

“I think, it’s a surprise for me that the New Zealand players do not like to take central contracts. I think it’s not good for international cricket, not good for any country.” Kamran Akmal expressed in a video, uploaded on his YouTube channel. “Devon Conway has refused to take the central contract. Like him, Finn Allen, whose position in the team is yet to be cemented and only plays T20I, has also left out his central contract.”

He mentioned how their two pacers- Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult have gone in the same route, while former captain Kane Williamson opted out of the central contract, which is a worrying sign for international cricket’s future.

“Before these, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have gone in the same route. Then, after the recent (T20) World Cup, Kane Williamson too opted out of the central contract. That’s not good for any country. These mean they are playing international cricket only for enjoyment. They aren’t showing any pride towards the country.” The 42-year-old, Kamran Akmal, narrated in the video.

He feared that the same issues would start to take place in the other country, and it was up to the New Zealand Cricket (NZ) to take action against the first player by penalizing him.

“The same things will start to happen in other countries. I feel when Trent Boult spoke about not taking the central contract, that the perfect time for New Zealand Cricket to take action against him by not making him play in International cricket anymore.” The Lahore-born blasted out on the Blackcaps’ cricket board.

Also Read: Watch- Harbhajan Singh Gives A Stern Talk To Kamran Akmal After His Controversial Comments On Sikh Community

The veteran pointed out how the player would now select which series to play and which to avoid besides enjoying T20 leagues around the world.

“It’s his fault. You will play both international and league cricket, and also skip any series as you wish, and like him, the other five to six players have decided to do the same. That’s not a good sign.” Kamran Akmal concluded in the video.