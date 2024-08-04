The former opening batter of the Pakistan team- Kamran Akmal, has slammed the left-arm pacer of the Indian team- Arshdeep Singh for his poor shot selection at the most critical point of the first one-day international game of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Chasing 231 for the victory, India started quite strongly, nailing regular boundaries to find themselves in a dominating position. The Blue Brigade, however, kept on struggling in their middle order as no batter was able to convert their starts into big scores.

Shivam Dube did his best to nail a few big shots to get near the target, but he was adjusted leg before the wickets on the fourth ball of the 47th over, as the tourists needed a run to win with the last man Arshdeep Singh walking with the stick.

“Umeed nahi si tussi aise kroge”- Kamran Akmal on Arshdeep Singh

On the very first ball from the opponent captain Charith Asalanka, the left-handed batter Arshdeep Singh went for the big slog sweep shot. He missed the delivery and straightaway saw the umpire raising his finger. The review didn’t give him any success as the three-red confirmed his dismissal.

India went on to register just their second tied game against the Sri Lankan side. The dressing room was dejected visibly after the act, as former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal believes that Mohammad Siraj should have ended the game.

“You see, the work Arshdeep Singh has done, 13-14 balls. If there is one ball to win the match, then you take a chance. 13-14 balls, Kuldeep is playing in front of you. Like Siraj was just stopping. He was playing with the bat. You just had to stop the ball.” The former wicket-keeper of the Green Brigade criticized the pacer sharply in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

“There were so many balls, Siraj would have done it. Or you, too, on the other end, Wellalage, would not have come forward. Or the fast bowler would have come.” He narrated.

The veteran believed that when facing an off-spinner, a batter shouldn’t keep his leg down to smash the big shot, and once Arshdeep Singh did that, only one result was bound to happen.

“The runs would have come automatically. If you are facing an off-spinner and if you keep your leg down and hit, then you will be out only. Aur ye kaam, Arshdeep Singh paaji, umeed nahi si tussi aise kroge. (Not expected from you Arshdeep brother).” Akmal expressed his surprise behind the shot. “But anyway, no problem. The match should not have come this far. But next time, if this happens, then such runs cannot be done.”

The 42-year-old also advised that the left-arm pacer should have used the full face of the blade in that spot rather than attempting a slog sweep.

“It is better to hit with full face, in front. Mid-on is also up. Mid-off is also up. Mid-wicket is also not there. Then, it will automatically go from above. Keep your leg and hit slog sweep, the risk increases in that, and then it becomes a little difficult. Anyway, good cricket was played.” Kamran Akmal remarked on his YouTube channel.

The wicket-keeper batter who has featured in 268 games in international cricket for Pakistan is eager to see how the Indian team makes a comeback from the situation for the remainder of the series.

“But, now we have to see India, Sri Lanka, see how India comes back. They will not repeat the mistake.” The former concluded. “They will work and come back. They have become a big team for this reason. So, now let’s see how well Sri Lanka does. How many mistakes do they reduce in the next ODI match.”