The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has shared new and spectacular images of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which is coming up in Bengaluru. The academy has contributed hugely to the success and growth of Indian cricket over the years.

NCA ensures that the players during the off-season or rehabilitation period can come and practice on the ground, which will help them to get back into full fitness.

The new state-of-art, NCA, which has world-class facilities, is nearing completion and will offer the current and future cricketers the greatest platform to showcase their skills.

Jay Shah shares images of new NCA ground in Bengaluru

In a recent post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), BCCI secretary Jay Shah has shared the images of the new NCA ground, which is completed and is expected to open shortly.

That will also feature three world-class playing grounds and 45 practice pitches, along with indoor cricket pitches, where the players of the current and upcoming generation can come and spend some time during their recovery period.

“Very excited to announce that the BCCI’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru.” Jay Shah wrote on ‘X’. “The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool, and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.”

“This initiative will help our nation’s current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment!” He expressed in the post.

Very excited to announce that the @BCCI’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru. The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and… pic.twitter.com/rHQPHxF6Y4 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 3, 2024

The grounds also have several floodlights which means the players can practice during the evening and night periods. It will also have a huge Olympic-size swimming pool.

Back in February 2022, the former BCCI president and the captain of the Indian team, Saurav Ganguly and Shah announced that the new NCA will be built near the Bengaluru airport. This new academy is just the extension of the current one, which is also in the same city and headed by the former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

The current academy is located near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city and is also used for the rehabilitation of injured players. This has been instrumental in many cricketer’s careers across the country. The premier pacer of the Blue Brigade Jasprit Bumrah completed his back injury rehab process at that academy.

Currently, their other star pacer, Mohammad Shami has been practicing at the ground as he is preparing to get back to his full fitness before the start of a long home season, where they will face Bangladesh and New Zealand in five Test matches, after which they will travel to Australia for the five-tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

When Rishabh Pant met that fatal accident and was out of action for more than a year from the game, NCA helped him in practice and get back to normal life after recovery. These grounds also held the training camps for the Indian team before an international tour, as the players assembled and trained at the venue before their departure to Sri Lanka for the ongoing limited overs series.

The recent reports have claimed that Laxman, who has been the head of the Indian team on many past occasions in the former head coach of the side- Rahul Dravid’s absence, could leave his post, as the retired Indian batter and the former batting coach of the national side- Vikram Rathour is expected to replace him in the role.