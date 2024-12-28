Kamran Ghulam, the Pakistan batter, was seen abusing South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada during the first Test between the two teams in Cape Town. Ghulam also got into a heated altercation with Proteas keeper Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa is on the verge of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 Final, and all they need to do is beat Pakistan in one of their two home Tests. Meanwhile, Kamran Ghulam’s fiery temperament is the standout of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

In the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Centurion, the South Africans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ghulam, known for his aggressive style, hit 54 off 71 balls to assist Pakistan post a respectable 211 runs in their first innings against the Proteas.

“F**K You: Kamran Ghulam abuses Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne

Things heated up when Kamran Ghulam stopped Kagiso Rabada from bowling because he had a problem with the sightscreen. Live footage showed two spectators casually going by the sight screen, prompting the audience to boo.

After a brief debate among the umpires, play resumed, although tensions remained high. As the tension rose, Ghulam fired a string of angry remarks at Kagiso Rabada, while unable to cope with the South African pacer’s ferocious deliveries in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

However, the exchange did not finish there in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Kamran Ghulam still stirred up, had a verbal altercation with Kyle Verreynne later in the Centurion Test.

Kamran Ghulam uttered “F**K You” to Kagiso Rabada as the bowler was furious for being stopped midway. Not only this, but later when Kyle Verreynne was telling Ghulam something, the Pakistan batter abused him as well.

Kamran Ghulam said "F**K YOU" to Rabada and Verreynne. Funny how all this aggression is coming from a team ranked No. 7, struggling on the points table, while South Africa is cruising at No. 3, soon to be No. 2 and eyeing the WTC final. Be in your limit Pakistan.#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/KVcnaAdSgA — ∆мαη🇿🇦 (@MarkramBot) December 26, 2024

South Africa in a good position

Meanwhile, after Pakistan put up 211 runs, with Dane Paterson taking a fifer and debutant Corbin Bosch taking four wickets; South Africa did well as well.

Aiden Markram held one end up as the rest of the batters fell cheaply. Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs all fell for single-digit scores. Temba Bavuma and Markram added 70 runs together to take Proteas to 136 when Bavuma got out.

