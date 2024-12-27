Shaheen Afridi, left-arm Pakistan pacer, had reportedly expressed willingness to play in the ongoing two-Test South Africa series. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee refused to entertain Afridi’s request.

South Africa and Pakistan opened their two-match Test series on Thursday, December 26, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa dismissed Pakistan for 211 and reached 82/3 at stumps.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl. Shan Masood (17), who shifted to opening position, and Babar Azam (4), who batted at number three, both failed. Pakistan fell to 56/4 after 18.3 overs, owing to excellent bowling from South African pacers.

Kamran Ghulam then played a knock of 54 runs and took Pakistan to a decent total. Dane Paterson took a fifer, while Corbin Bosch claimed four wickets.

In response, Khurram Shahzad (2/28) and Mohammad Abbas (1/36) offered considerable fight, taking three wickets with the new ball. At stumps on day one of the series opener, South Africa was 82/3, with Aiden Markram on 47* and captain Temba Bavuma on 4*.

Shaheen Afridi snubbed for defying selectors’ order, while Babar Azam included

According to the latest rumors, Shaheen Afridi was dropped from the Test squad for refusing to play a four-day match. The selectors reportedly asked him to do so, but the pacer was unable to do so for a variety of reasons. Babar Azam, who also did not follow the same instructions, was included in the team.

Sports journalist Saleem Khaliq stated that Shaheen faced consequences for violating the selectors’ directions. Saleem revealed that Babar Azam was still chosen despite missing the four-day match.

“Shaheen Afridi faces consequences for “defying” selectors’ orders. The pacer was excluded from the Test squad for opting out of a four-day match, while Babar Azam was selected despite not doing so. Surprisingly, the pacer, who was sent back from South Africa under the pretext of rest, has been allowed to participate in the BPL,” Saleem Khaliq wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shaheen is ready to make his BPL debut for Fortune Barishal. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted the fast bowler a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) until January 15, allowing him to compete in the first five T20 matches, which run from December 30 to February 7.

