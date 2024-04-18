New Zealand white-ball captain Kane Williamson has revealed the batter who can become the first to score a double ton in T20 cricket. The IPL 2024 is a classic example of how cricket has become a batsman-dominated game, with very nothing bowlers can do to avoid the criticism.

The competition saw SRH post a huge score of 277 versus MI, which was nearly chased down in the same match. A few games later, KKR nearly broke the record but fell short, scoring 272/7. Many experts predicted that the record would not be broken very soon, but it only took a few games for SRH to break it, scoring 287-3 against RCB. In the same match, RCB scored 267-7.

The most recent game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders saw RR pulling off the highest-ever successful chase of 224 runs with Jos Buttler slamming an ecstatic unbeaten century as RR scored 106 runs in the last few overs to overhaul the total.

Kane Williamson feels this Indian batter can make 200 in a T20 game

The highest individual score in the Indian Premier League remains Chris Gayle’s eye-watering 175*. It is also the highest-ever individual score in T20s. Gayle blasted 175* in 66 balls against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013. The only other batter to score 150 plus runs in an IPL game was Brendon McCullum, who made 158* in the very first game of the IPL 2008.

Apart from Gayle, Aaron Finch is the only batter to make two scores of 150 plus in T20Is, with his highest score being 172* against Zimbabwe.

The record is inevitable but what needs to be seen is who gets there first. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson while speaking at Jio Cinema made a bold pick and predicted Rohit Sharma to score a double-hundred in T20s.

Rohit Sharma already holds the world record for the highest individual score in ODIs, scoring 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He also has 5 centuries in T20Is and recently scored his second ton in IPL as well.

