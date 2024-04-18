India captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the possible players that might make it into the Indian T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The ICC event will begin in the USA and the West Indies in June and will see India play Ireland in their opening match on June 5.

When the stakeholders meet to choose India’s T20 World Cup squad in 2024, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will face a difficult challenge. The gala event will be played days after the IPL, therefore players’ success in the T20 extravaganza will be an important selection criterion; nonetheless, a few regular players may struggle to earn a place in the squad.

One of the most difficult options for the selectors would be to choose the wicketkeeper for the premier event, as there are typically only two slots available for the specialist position.

Rishabh Pant is almost set to be the first-choice goalkeeper, but finding a quality backup could be difficult. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and even KL Rahul were on the selectors’ radar as backup keepers.

However, Dinesh Karthik has stunned one and all with his brilliant finishing abilities for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024. His recent knock of 83 against SRH in a chase of 287 runs in Bengaluru has many jotting his name down for probably the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has intimated that Dinesh Karthik is still a World Cup contender. In response to Adam Gilchrist’s question about Karthik or MS Dhoni being considered for the T20 World Cup, Rohit stated that Dinesh Karthik would be simpler to persuade to participate.

“I was quite impressed, quite impressed, especially with Dinesh. The way he batted a couple of nights back. Dhoni, as well, came to play 4 balls, and made a huge impact, with those 20 runs. That was eventually the game’s difference, ” Rohit Sharma said on Club Prairie Fire.

“It’ll be hard to convince MSD for sure to come to the West Indies I guess. He is sick and tired. He is coming to the US though to do something else. He is into golf, so he will play golf I guess. DK will be easy to convince I guess,” Rohit Sharma said.

