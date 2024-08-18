With the number of classy players India has in its history of the game, it’s hard to choose eleven players, and that too from all of them across formats of different generations. However, former Pakistan player Basit Ali has tried to pick his all-time 11 players of the Indian team.

In the opening position, he has gone with Mumbai-born Sunil Gavaskar, who is the ninth-highest run-getter for the national side with the help of 13214 runs in 233 innings, at an average of little under 50, thanks to his 35 centuries and 72 fifties.

“I will start from India. Sunil Gavaskar, great Sunil Gavaskar. There is no better opener than him. I have not seen a better opener than him.” The former middle-order batter of Pakistan stressed his point. “Not according to runs, but according to runs he has made on the West Indies tour. He has made runs all over the world. He has made runs in Pakistan. Top class, and without a helmet.”

Gavaskar’s opening partner will be one of Virender Sehwag or Rohit Sharma, both of whom have been aggressive in different eras. Sehwag has smashed 16892 runs for India at a strike rate of 92.44, while the Nagpur-born has notched up 19234 runs at a strike rate of 87.39.

No Yuvraj Singh or Sourav Ganguly in Basit Ali’s all-time greatest XI for India

At number three, the Karachi-born has gone with India’s current superstar, Virat Kohli, who has belted 26942 runs to be the second-highest run-getter of the country, shouldering on 80 centuries and 140 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar will be batting at four. Whatever is mentioned in the records will be less for this greatest for world cricket, as he is the leading run-getter for not only India but world cricket, with 34357 runs in 664 innings, at an average of 48.52, with the help of 100 centuries.

“On number 5, two names. Azharuddin has developed great players in his team. Oblique Rahul Dravid. This choice is left to you. That, from these, who do you select?” Basit Ali felt confused.

Dravid, the world-cup winning coach for India, is their third-highest run-getter with 24064 runs in 504 innings, at an average of over 45, with the help of 48 centuries and 145 fifties, while on the other hand, Azharuddin has blasted away 15593 runs at an average of over 40.

“Remember, this is a Test match team. This is not a T20 team. On number 6, Captain and Vice-Captain. Both are together. MS Dhoni, vice-captain, great performer and, a great captain. Top class. And Kapil Paji, 1983 champion captain.” The 53-year-old stated.

Dhoni is the most successful captain of world cricket with three ICC trophies, while Kapil won the inaugural ODI World Cup for India in 1983, which has given so many memories to fans of all generations.

In the spin department, he has picked both Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. The latter is India’s third-highest wicket-taker across formats with 707 scalps at an average of under 33, while the leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker of the country with the help of 953 wickets at an average of 30.

“On number 10, who can be a fast bowler? Boom Boom Bumrah. India’s best fast bowler, I think. If you look at all the fast bowlers in history, Boom Boom Bumrah is number 1. On number 11, two names are obligatory. Zaheer Khan and Srinath.” Basit Ali praised.

Even in such a short period, Bumrah has become India’s tenth-highest wicket-taker with 397 scalps in 195 innings, with Zaheer having fifth most wickets with 597 wickets in 303 games.

Basit Ali’s all-time greatest India XI

Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin/Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni (vice-captain), Kapil Dev (c), Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Zaheer Khan/ Javagal Srinath