The wicket-keeper batter for Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella, has been suspended for an unspecified period because of a doping violation, as the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed recently. He was recently seen in action during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, as under his leadership, Galle Marvels finished as the runners-up of the tournament.

Despite his team reaching the final, where they tasted defeat at the hands of Jaffna Kings, the left-handed batter didn’t enjoy a great time with the bat in hand, as Niroshan Dickwella could manage only 184 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 18.40 and a strike rate of 153.33, with a best of 50.

The recent development hasn’t been a good one either for him, as it has been understood that the batter has failed a doping test held in line with the World Anti-Doping guideline, which took place during the recently concluded LPL 2024.

SLC suspends Niroshan Dickwella for doping violation

As a result, Sri Lanka Cricket will suspend their opener and wicket-keeper batter, Niroshan Dickwella, from all forms of cricket while further investigations take place.

“The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.” A SLC media release stated.

It is a new initiative for Sri Lanka Cricket, as it has collaborated with the Ministry of Sports and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, aiming to keep the game of cricket free from prohibited substances.

“This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances.” The press release narrated. “SLC, together with the Ministry of Sports and SLADA, conducts these tests during domestic tournaments randomly to safeguard the sport against anti-doping violations.”

The 31-year-old Niroshan Dickwella made his Test debut in 2014 and has been part of 54 games in the longest format of the game, scoring 2757 runs at an average of 31, celebrating 22 half-centuries with a best score of 96.

When it comes to the white-ball format, he has smashed 1604 runs in 55 ODIs, at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 93.41, with nine fifties and two centuries, thanks to his best score of 116. In the shortest format of the game, Niroshan Dickwella has managed 480 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of over 130, with his best score of 68.

However, the drop in form and constant failure have found him being axed from the playing eleven, as he featured for Sri Lanka more than a year ago during the Test match against New Zealand at Christchurch in March 2023.

Because Niroshan Dickwella has constantly been playing for Kandy in the first-class format, it shows his desire to make a comeback in the side. He was called up for Sri Lanka’s T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year but didn’t feature in a single game.

The list of controversies is a huge one for the batter, as his off-the-field lifestyle has increased criticism in his life. He was one of the three players alongside with Kushal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilake to be banned for breaching the bio-bubble protocols in 2021. His future now stands on the upcoming development of the whole incident.