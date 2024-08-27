Kate Cross will captain the England Women in the upcoming white-ball series against Ireland Women as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squads for the same on August 27, 2024.

Kate Cross had conceded that she was unlikely to force her way into England’s World Cup thinking and will instead captain England for the first time after a career in which she has won 91 caps across formats.

England and Ireland women are set to clash in 5 white-ball matches in Ireland. They will play three ODIs in Belfast and two T20Is in Dublin. The three-match ODI series between the Ireland Women and England Women will commence on Saturday, September 7, in Belfast.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played at the same venue on September 9. The teams will meet again for the final ODI at the same venue on September 11.

Mahika Gaur and Mady Villiers return to England’s white-ball set-up

The ODI squad will include all-rounder Freya Kemp and wicketkeeper-batsman Bess Heath, as well as quick bowler Lauren Filer and opener Emma Lamb. Mady Villiers, an all-rounder, returns to the senior England side for the first time since 2021.

Bowler Mahika Gaur has been included in the T20 squad despite missing England’s home series against New Zealand and The Hundred due to a side strain injury.

Central Sparks trio Hannah Baker, Georgia Davis (ODI only), and Charis Pavely (T20 only) are named, as are South East Stars’ Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Paige Scholfield, Georgia Adams (T20 only), and Seren Smale (T20 only), all of whom could make their senior international debuts after representing their country at various age groups.

Jon Lewis, who has led the England A squad for the past year, will take over as head coach. He will be joined by Courtney Winfield-Hill and Chris Liddle (England Women’s Performance Coach), both of whom have previously worked with Trent Rockets and London Spirit in the Women’s Hundred.

England Women’s ODI squad to tour Ireland: Kate Cross (capt), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England Women’s T20I squad to tour Ireland: Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

Over the Irish Sea! 🌊 Ireland here we come! 🏏 3 ODIs and 2 T20s to play 🙌#EnglandCricket | #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/igYBNJqxwM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2024

Ireland Women v England Women One Day International series fixtures:

7 September: 1st ODI, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

9 September: 2nd ODI, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

11 September: 3rd ODI, Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

14 September: 1st T20I, Castle Avenue, Dublin

15 September: 2nd T20I, Castle Avenue, Dublin

