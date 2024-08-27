Smriti Mandhana has signed an overseas contract with Adelaide Strikers ahead of the upcoming WBBL season. With this, she becomes the first Indian women’s cricketer to do so.

The Adelaide Strikers will be Smriti’s fourth WBBL franchise in ten years. She previously competed with the Brisbane Heat (WBBL 2016-17), Hobart Hurricanes (WBBL 2018-19), and Sydney Thunder (WBBL 2021).

Mandhana opted out of the WBBL 2022 season owing to workload management concerns. She also skipped the 2023 season to compete in Indian domestic cricket.

The Indian opener will reconnect with her RCB coach, Luke Williams, at the Adelaide Strikers. Earlier this season, the tandem earned the first WPL title for RCB Women. Mandhana is also only the second player after Ellyse Perry to bag two Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Awards.

“I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers. I’m thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I’m looking forward to building on that,” Mandhana was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Her coach, Luke Williams, is likewise excited to work with her at the Strikers. In addition to the WPL, Mandhana and Williams previously worked together at Southern Brave in The Hundred.

“I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season,” he stated.

On October 27, the Strikers will meet the Brisbane Heat at home in the WBBL 2024 curtain raiser, a rematch of last season’s final.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma put name in the WBBL draft for the upcoming season

As many as 19 Indian women cricketers have been shortlisted for the WBBL draft, demonstrating the popularity these players have gained over time via their achievements. Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma will compete in the WBBL 2024.

Deepti Sharma, in particular, has recently made headlines for leading the London Spirit to victory in The Hundred 2024 Final, hitting a six in the final three balls. While Kaur played for the Renegades last season, Rodrigues and Sharma last competed in the WBBL in 2022 with the Melbourne Stars and in 2021 with the Sydney Thunder, respectively.

The draft for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 in Australia will take place on September 1. Meanwhile, everyone is focused on the WBBL.

