Kedar Jadhav has retired from all forms of cricket and, in the process, emulated MS Dhoni in announcing the big decision on Monday.

Since his international debut in 2014, the all-rounder played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. He was called up by India for the One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh in June 2014, but he had to wait till November of the same year to receive his first international cap, against Sri Lanka in Ranchi.

He was then picked to India’s squad for two tours to Zimbabwe, first in 2015, where he made an undefeated century, and later in 2016, when he did not bat in the series.

Jadhav’s breakthrough came earlier in the IPL. He made his Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) debut in 2010, with a 29-ball 50*, and has since played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 87 first-class matches, he scored 6100 runs at an average of 48.03, including 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries. In 93 IPL games, he scored 1196 runs with a 123.17 strike rate.

Jadhav finishes his career with 1389 runs in ODIs at an average of 48.03 and a strike rate of 101.60, including two hundreds and 27 wickets, 122 runs in T20Is, and 1208 runs in the IPL.

Kedar Jadhav’s retirement announcement followed MS Dhoni model

Kedar Jadhav had a lengthy run with the Indian team from 2016-2020. In these years, he established himself as a regular on the national team, primarily as a finisher. He also competed in the 2019 World Cup in England, where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

In 2012, he struck a triple century against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, finishing as Maharashtra’s second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Jadhav rose to prominence in the 2013-14 Ranji season, scoring 1223 runs, including six hundreds.

Indian batter Kedar Jadhav has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. Announcing his decision through a social media post, Jadhav followed the tonality of post followed by former skipper MS Dhoni, saying, ” Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket.” This reminded of people how MS Dhoni announced his international retirement in 2020. Back on August 15, 2020, Dhoni had taken to Instagram to post a video recollecting moments from his career, and had written, ” Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

