Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen made a hilarious remark about young Harry Brook that has broken the internet. Harry Brook is currently in India, playing in the five-T20I series that England trails 0-2 after losing the first two matches in Kolkata and Chennai.

Harry Brook got starts in both games but was bamboozled by Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy both times and was clean bowled. Varun Chakravarthy’s mystery spinning deliveries ripped through Brook’s defense.

Ahead of the second T20I in Chennai, Harry Brook stated that England struggled against spinners in the first encounter because of the fog in Kolkata, which made it difficult to identify the ball. Brook expressed confidence that calmer air for the upcoming encounter in Chennai would improve their visibility.

“I didn’t face Bishnoi but Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He’s tough to pick. I think actually with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.

He’s an exceptional bowler and has got a lot of skills with extreme accuracy as well. Their spinners are their key threat, so we will look to put pressure on them, take them down, put as much pressure as we can on them, and hopefully, they crumble from there,” Brook told reporters in a press conference.

Since then, multiple ex-Indian cricketers have slammed Brook for his excuse of smog and visibility.

Kevin Pietersen makes a smog joke about Harry Brook

Kevin Pietersen, a former English cricketer, recently answered a CricTracker query regarding netizens’ current favorite cricketer. Pietersen, a well-known figure on and off the field for his cricketing prowess and clever humor, stated that Brook was his favorite cricketer.

Pietersen’s message, on the other hand, had a lighthearted tone and was widely shared on social media.

The next three T20Is between England and India will be played in Rajkot on January 28, in Pune on January 31 and in Mumbai on February 2nd. The focus will then shift to ODIs as the three-match series begins on February 6 in Nagpur. The last 2 ODIs will be played in Cuttack on February 9 and in Ahmedabad on February 12.

