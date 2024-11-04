KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel have been asked to join the India A side in Australia to get some valuable match practice ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. This has been done by the BCCI to provide the two with essential match practice, given their recent limited exposure on the field.

Both KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were part of the Indian squad for the Bangladesh and New Zealand series. While KL Rahul played against Bangladesh, he didn’t get a game against New Zealand, while Jurel warmed the bench throughout.

The upcoming five-match Test series begins in Perth on November 22, and the senior selection committee wants to give KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel valuable game time before the high-voltage campaign in Australia.

According to the Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled a Tuesday (November 5) am flight for KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to ensure their participation in the second four-day match against Australia A in Melbourne, which begins Thursday (November 7).

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to join Indian A squad ahead of second four-day game against Australia A

Notably, KL Rahul is looking to expand on his limited opportunities in the last Test series against New Zealand at home, where he just played the opening Test in Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel, on the other hand, has not appeared in a single game in the New Zealand Test series, serving mostly as a backup wicketkeeper and only briefly taking the field when Rishabh Pant had a minor knee injury.

According to the Indian Express, the Indian cricket team’s administration and selection committee chose to send KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel to Australia early due to their recent minimal game exposure. They believed that both KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel needed more playing experience before the Test series.

Rohit Sharma and Team India to do match simulation instead of practice match

It should also be noted that the originally scheduled practice match between India and India A ahead of the first Test against Australia has been replaced with an intensive center-wicket simulation session, which will allow them to adjust to the conditions and intensify their preparations for the first Test.

With only three days given for pre-series preparation, Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team management have decided to use match simulation to make the most of the short time. Rohit believes it is a good tactic because it enables hitters more time at the crease while also giving bowlers enough opportunities to develop their rhythm.

The Indian captain stressed that a match simulation approach offers the flexibility to fine-tune skills and adjust to the conditions in a focused environment. He believes that this tailored approach will enhance the players’ preparation without compromising on quality game experience.

Notably, the Indian cricket team will train at Perth’s historic former Test stadium, the WACA, while the opening match of the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the neighboring Optus Stadium.

