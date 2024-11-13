There was little doubt over the former captain and wicket-keeper opening batter of India, Kl Rahul, leaving the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, especially after the heated change of words between him and the owner of the franchise, Sanjeev Goenka, during the clash in the IPL 2023.

KL Rahul was publicly scolded by the LSG owner after their defeat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against the Sunrisers Hyderabad when their team failed to defend the score for the ten-wicket defeat in the first half of the innings. It speculated that everything wasn’t in good shape inside the Lucknow dressing room.

Goenka, during the announcement of their new mentor- the former left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan ahead of their retention announcement- addressed the veteran as a family but went against him during the declaration of their retentions. Nicholas Pooran was awarded the highest price from the team, along with Ravi Bishnoi and other members.

Since that drop from the retention, the reports have claimed that KL Rahul is expected to share his future at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming 18th season of the tournament. The drop of the teaser, where he was spotted to be batting alongside Virat Kohli during the practice session of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, delighted the fans.

KL Rahul excited but practical with auction dynamics for RCB inclusion

The wicket-keeper batter was part of the franchise between 2013 and 2016, where he smashed 417 runs in 14 innings at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of over 145, shouldering on four half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 68 runs. Having played all of his games at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from his young days, he would be excited to get back to known conditions.

During a recent interaction on Star Sports, KL Rahul expressed that he would love to go back to the Bengaluru franchise but admitted how the pendulum could swing in any direction during the auction of the IPL.

“I most enjoyed playing at RCB. It’s home. You get to spend a lot of time to spend at home. I know the Chinnaswamy well, I have grown up playing there. So, yeah, I enjoyed playing at RCB.” The 32-year-old.

He is currently the 11th leading run-getter of the league with 4683 runs in 123 innings, having been part of five franchises at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of over 134, shouldering on 37 half-centuries and four centuries at the best score of unbeaten 132 runs.

“Of course (Would you like to be back at RCB?) Bengaluru is home. People there know me as a local Kannada boy. (It) would be nice to go back there and get an opportunity. But, yeah, it’s an auction year, you can go anywhere.” KL Rahul highlighted.

The last game for the wicket-keeper batter came during the final of the IPL 2016 against the Sunrisers, where he noted how he interacted with Kohli about the game for a long time.

“It’s a long time ago, but it’s still fresh in my memories. I and Virat (Kohli) always talked about it a few times, and 2016 is always a reminder that had one of us played a little longer, it would have been very different. It would have been a fairytale to be right at the bottom to win seven games to qualify and then win the final at home.” KL Rahul concluded.

The mega auction of the IPL 2025 will take place on November 24 and 25.