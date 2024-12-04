KL Rahul was impressive with the bat in India’s win in the first BGT 2024-25 Test against Australia in Perth. Rahul, opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, made 103 runs across two innings to help India win by 295 runs and go 1-0 up in the five-Test series.

KL Rahul was asked to open the innings, as regular captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable as he was on paternity leave for the birth of his second child. Stepping up in Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul contributed 26 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a gritty 77 in the second innings.

The Karnataka star grabbed the opportunity with both hands, making it tough for the team to drop him down the batting order for the second Test in Adelaide.

With Rohit Sharma rejoining the touring team, discussion has begun regarding possible alterations to the opening combination for the second Test. Many cricket commentators and former players urged India to stick with the opening combination of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Day-Night Test against Australia.

I have also been told not to share: KL Rahul

Amidst concerns that Rohit may move down the order to accommodate Rahul at the top, the 32-year-old was asked about his batting position for the second Test during a press conference on Wednesday, December 4, and his reaction is now all over the internet.

Responding with a lighthearted remark, Rahul revealed that the Indian cricket team administration had already made decisions concerning his batting position, but he was advised not to alert the public, causing the press conference room to erupt in laughter.

Reporter: Rahul, have you been told where you will be going to bat?

KL Rahul: “I have been told, but I have also been told not to share. You will have to wait for Day 1 or maybe when the captain comes here tomorrow.”

🏏 "I've been told, but I was also told not to share it today." 😂 🇮🇳 With players coming back into the @BCCI Test team, KL Rahul's not giving away any secrets on his batting position. 📻📱 Listen live and uninterrupted via ABC Listen: https://t.co/VP2GGbfO5M #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CE4bwej9A6 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 4, 2024

KL Rahul will play a pink-ball, day-night test for the first time and the second Test in Adelaide will be played from December 6 onwards.

Rahul and Jaiswal remained unfazed during the day-night practice match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra when they put on another excellent opening partnership of 75 runs.

Rohit, who batted at No. 4 in the game, scored only 3 runs, adding to his poor form after scoring 91 runs in six innings of three Tests against New Zealand at home shortly before the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma At 5? Sanjay Manjrekar leaks India’s Potential Batting Order For D/N Adelaide Test

