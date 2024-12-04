The former top-order batter of the Indian side, Sanjay Manjrekar, believes that the two-way pink-ball warm-up game for the Blue Brigade against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra has given a clear indication of how the batting order of the touring side would shape out for the second day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Sanjay Manjrekar has retained the same opening stand from the first Perth Test, between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who stitched up a 201-run stand during the second innings to create the platform of the visitors, throwing a 534-run target to Australia in the fourth innings.

“For me, it’s a clear indication. It gets as simple as we all were contemplating or wondering if the very successful opening pair in the second innings of the last Test to be dismantled, considering it was such an important contribution.” The 59-year-old addressed during a recent interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Sanjay Manjrekar has given a green signal to the potential decision, having seen both Jaiswal and Rahul showing incredible patience and hard work with their template of the game. He also claimed that the team management took the right route by putting enough thought into cricketing logic and the current form of the players.

Also Read: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Named Bangladesh Captain For West Indies ODIs; Squad Announced

“Well, it makes a lot of sense, and just imagine (that) with the first-ever 200-run opening partnership for the opening wicket of India in a Test match in Australia, and we also saw the results of it. So, I doubt whether this team management, who is thinking current form and cricket logic picking someone like Washington over Ashwin and Jadeja, will again go to the senior and iconic player at the top!!” The Mysore-born explained.

“They will go by common sense and current reality. Rohit Sharma is someone who himself has volunteered as captain (for that). So, I think that’s the right move and makes the most of what you have already gained from the previous game.” Sanjay Manjrekar added during the same discussion with ESPNcricinfo.

“Don’t give much importance to the batting order like T20s”- Sanjay Manjrekar

Along with Rohit Sharma, India is also welcoming Shubman, in the playing eleven, who missed the last game due to a finger injury. In the warm-up contest, the Punjab-born walked out at number three and remained unbeaten on a 50-run knock. But could he pushed down to number five?

“I think, Gill, considering that he is playing his first Test match of the series, that number (3) would ensure more success and contribution from him, and for Rohit Sharma as well, it won’t be a massive difference from opening the innings and batting at number five. So, number three will be a great compromise. And I think Indian cricket has reached a position where they don’t give any importance to batting positions like the T20 cricket, which keeps slopping.” Sanjay Manjrekar shed light.

The veteran also pointed out that Rohit, during the home series against New Zealand, was taking a giant stride on the front foot, which was getting him into trouble quite a lot.

“The one thing that I saw during the New Zealand series was that he, like Virat Kohli, was only trying to get into the front foot but not as big step. But when you come to South Africa or Australia, that starts to get you into trouble. He is not a big front-foot striker, but he wasn’t going on the backfoot at all.” Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted.

Also Read: West Indies Squad For Bangladesh ODI Series Revealed; Big Changes Announced

The former wicket-keeper batter, however, observed that in his practice session, he was trying to get the front foot forward but warned him to be awake against the short ball, which has become the new mode of dismissal for him in these bouncy conditions.

“But I saw that little snippet where he was practicing in the nets, and you get the impression that he was telling himself to get the front foot forward. That’s what he needs to do, and watch out for the pull shot that has got him in trouble in Australia because it’s an instinctive shot that he plays because the ball bounces a little more than his normal instinct, having batted mostly into the sub-continent.” Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.