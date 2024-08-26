The renowned Indian wicket-keeper batter, KL Rahul, has recalled the past moments when he was trolled massively due to online abuses after the end of the 2022 men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where they reached the semi-final, before losing the game to England. One of the veterans of the side, Rahul, has led the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

The Bengaluru-born batter has been a vital member of the team since making his debut more than a decade ago. In last year’s ODI World Cup at home, KL Rahul was the eighth-highest run-getter of the campaign with 452 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of over 90, celebrating a couple of half-centuries and one century.

He recently missed the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America, as the management decided to go with an aggressive option of Rishabh Pant, who could also have brought the left-handed dimension to the game besides his fearless approach with the bat.

“I get out of that place as quickly as possible”- KL Rahul

The start of the online trolling increased during the post-season of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where KL Rahul struggled to get going throughout the tournament. The opening batter collected 128 runs in six innings at an average of around 20 and a strike rate of just over 120, with a couple of half-centuries, which came at such a slow pace.

He admitted that despite handling these trolls at a young age, things had gone downhill in the last two years, as he had been belted away for everything he was doing.

“I used to be good with [handling] trolling. I did not care, but I feel I was much younger back then. And then, a couple of years back, I was exposed to a lot of trolling. If I sat, I got trolled, if I stood, I got trolled.” KL Rahul expressed in a video shared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.

Overall, his T20I records are quite decent, as he has managed to get 2265 runs for India in 68 innings, at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of around 140, thanks to his 22 half-centuries and a couple of centuries with a best score of unbeaten 110-runs.

“I am done with the trolling now. For the last one and a half years, I have gotten off Instagram, completely. I still go, post, and do my things and get out of that place as quickly as possible.” The wicket-keeper batter added.

KL Rahul is one of the most versatile players in the current era of the game, who with any fabulous shot can make one feel comfortable. The experienced batter has shown in over the years, and once his form went down, the management decided to elevate Shubman Gill as the vice-captain of the 50-over format.

The 32-year-old also talked about his school life and remembered that the show of ‘Koffee with Karan’ was the first inning, which led him to suspension.

“I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That was my first, and then you realize how bad it is.” He concluded.

KL Rahul missed the lion’s share of the games during the five-match home series against England towards the start of the year. Now, he needs to make a comeback with quality performances in the Duleep Trophy 2024, as the focus is to be on the plane to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.