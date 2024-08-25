Mohammad Haris was named captain of the Pakistan Shaheens as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the 14-member squad for the three 50-over matches series against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Islamabad Club, starting on 26 August.

The second and third 50-over matches will take place on 28 and 30 August, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris will captain the side, with the selectors retaining 12 players from the Shaheens’ previous 50-over and Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia.

The retentions are part of the selectors’ idea of giving young and domestic talents regular opportunities to establish their worth and stake a claim in the senior squad.

Apart from Haris, the 12 players who have been retained from the Darwin tour include Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Usman Khan.

The other two players are left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz, who featured in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, and left-hand batter Azan Awais, who represented the Pakistan U19 team at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2024.

Great Opportunity For The Pakistan Shaheens – Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris, a wicketkeeper-batsman who has played six One-Day Internationals and nine Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan, will head the team.

The four-day series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ concluded in a tie. Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a three-match One-Day series.

Mohammad Haris stated that the next series will provide Pakistan players great experience. Haris emphasized that the team is well-coordinated, having played in consecutive series.

“It is a great opportunity for the Pakistan Shaheens players to reap quality game time in back-to-back white-ball series. The Shaheens team is in good sync as most of the players have shared the dressing room and field together on the recent tour. Being the leader of the side, I’ll look to get the best out of the team and win the series which will be a great honour for all of us while playing at home.

As far as 50-overs cricket is concerned most of our players have diverse skills to showcase in this format and we look forward to an exciting series against a strong Bangladesh ‘A’ team,” Mohammad Haris said on the PCB website.

Pakistan Shaheens squad (for three 50-over matches vs Bangladesh ‘A’): Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan

Bangladesh ‘A’ squad: Towhid Hridoy (captain), Anamul Haque, Hasan Murad, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Rishad Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Schedule of Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh ‘A’ One-day series:

26 Aug – 1st 50-over match – Islamabad Club

28 Aug – 2nd 50-over match – Islamabad Club

30 Aug – 3rd 50-over match – Islamabad Club

