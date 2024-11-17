KL Rahul, an India batter, resumed his batting practice a day after he had suffered an injury to his hand during the ongoing practice match between India and India A at the WACA ground in Perth. The Indian men’s cricket team is currently in Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 Test series.

Optus Stadium will host the start of this series on Friday, November 22. The team is battling injury issues before of the much anticipated Test series.

Rohit Sharma is still in India to be with his family for the birth of his second kid, thus he has not yet joined the team in Australia. The kid was born to Rohit and Ritika Sajdeh on November 15. Shubman Gill is expected to miss the first game due to a thumb injury, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

KL Rahul returns to batting practice

On the first day of the practice match, KL Rahul hurt his elbow while batting on 28 against Prasidh Krishna. After suffering the injury, the right-handed batsman was unable to finish his innings. Additionally, he did not participate in the intra-squad warm-up game at the WACA in Perth on the second day.

Rahul recovered from an elbow injury and was back in the nets before the third day of play. In Rohit Sharma’s absence for the first Test, he is anticipated to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. This information follows Shubman Gill’s probable absence from the Perth Test due to a fractured left thumb.

KL Rahul set to open for India along with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first Test in Perth

It is anticipated that Rahul would rejoin the team and stabilize India’s top order. The team management is hoping he will be totally healthy for the series opener after he began the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the practice match. It’s still unclear if Rohit will be available for the next game.

The team management may think about giving Abhimanyu Easwaran a debut if Shubman Gill is unable to play in the opening Test. For the lone day-night match of the Test series, the India national cricket team, captained by Rohit Sharma, may select a stronger roster because the first and second Tests are separated by ten days.

